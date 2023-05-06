The on-field spat between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir has divided opinions when it comes to former cricketers. The incident took place during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants when the two legendary cricketers were engaged in a war of words after RCB's victory. Former Australia cricket team all-rounder and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson had his say on the topic and he believes that cricketers should keep their differences away from the field and it is best for them to move on.

“Being competitive on the field is great, I'm all for that. That's where people are at their best… it hones their instincts and focusses their mind. But when that boils over off the field, that's when you got to leave it. On the field, you can have a crack because you're fighting for survival, trying to win and be at your best. Once the game's done, the game's done. Let's just move on,” Watson said on The Grade Cricketer podcast.

“What happened with Virat and Gautam Gambhir... no one wants to see that boil over. GG's not even playing!” he added.

Former England cricket team skipper Michael Vaughan was extremely critical of Gambhir. He said that on-field spat can happen in cricket but coaches should not get involved.

“I don't mind players having small confrontations. It's just the game. You don't wanna see it every day but I do not like seeing coaches get involved. I don't see why the coach or any part of the coaching department is involved in the game. What goes on the field stays on the field. If there is an argument between two players, they need to sort it out. Coaches should be in the dugout or the dressing room looking at strategies,” Vaughan said at the post-match show on Cricbuzz.