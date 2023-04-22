It was a sight that has rarely played at the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chasing a paltry target of 136 against defending champions Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants had reached 105/1 in 14 overs. With just 31 needed off the next six overs and half-centurion KL Rahul at the crease, a win was within grasp for LSG. But then what transpired shocked everybody. GT bowlers checked the run flow as they conceded 19 runs and took two wickets in the next five overs. Going into the last over, LSG needed 12 off the last six balls. Though it was tough, it was not impossible, especially with a set Rahul, batting on 66, at the crease.

But GT had some other ideas with Mohit Sharma putting in a great effort with the ball. He picked the wickets of Rahul and Marcus Stoinis off the second and third balls. Then on the fourth and fifth deliveries, Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda were run out. And with that, LSG's fate was sealed in the game. Ultimately, the Rahul-led side lost the match by seven runs.

Rahul had no explanation about the defeat. "I don't know how it happened, but it has happened. I can't put a finger on where it went wrong, but we lost 2 points today, this is cricket. I thought we were brilliant with the ball, 135 was 10 runs under par, the bowling was exceptional, we started well with the bat, but these things happen, we'll have to take it on the chin," KL Rahul, LSG skipper, said after his team lost the match.

"But still a long way to go, 8 points off 7 games, we were on the wrong side of the result today. We were well ahead in the game and I wasn't really trying to bat deep, I still wanted to play my shots, take on the bowlers, but they bowled well in that 2-3 over period, by Noor and Jayant, we perhaps should have taken a few more chances with wickets in hand, they bowled decently, but I think we missed out on some boundary opportunities, the pressure got to us in the last 3-4 overs, we played well until then. They did bowl well though."