The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday was a perfect high-scoring thriller. Chasing a 213-run target, MI got home in the final over but not before a controversial dismissal grabbed the limelight. RR pacer Sandeep Sharma smartly outplayed MI opener Rohit Sharma with a knuckle delivery on the final ball of the second over of the innings. The ball deceived Rohit, who was not at all ready for it, and clipped off the bail of the middle and off stump.

The Hitman was bowled on what was his 36th birthday. While the dismissal seemed a clean one, many fans wondered if the bail actually fell after getting hit by the ball or if there was another reason.

Standing behind the stumps, Sanju Samson rejoiced as he saw bail fall. However, the touch from the ball to the stumps was so faint that many fans argued on social media that it was Samson's gloves that made the bail fall.

In reality, Samson was just standing in the line of the bail and he didn't even touch the stumps of bail.

As the dismissal sparked controversy, IPL took to Twitter to post the video of the dismissal with different angles to make it clarify that it was a clean dismissal.

Star Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden century (124) went in vain as Tim David struck three successive sixes in the final over to Jason Holder to help Mumbai Indians register a thrillling six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

MI needed 17 runs off the final over when David struck three sixes in a row to take his side home in what was also the 1000th match of IPL. The right-handed batter scored 45 not out off 14 balls with the help of 5 sixes and 2 fours.