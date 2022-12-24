An "overwhelmed" Sam Curran on Friday said he endured a sleepless and nervous night ahead of the IPL mini-auction, where he became the most expensive player in the history of the T20 league's auction after fetching a whopping Rs 18.5 crore bid from Punjab Kings. Curran witnessed an intense bidding with Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings raising their paddles frenetically to secure the services of T20 World Cup player-of-the tournament. In the end, it was Punjab Kings that broke the bank to get Curran, who drew the highest-ever bid that bettered the previous best buy of Rs 16.25 crore that Rajasthan Royals had shelled out to grab South African all-rounder Chris Morris in 2021.

"I didn't sleep much last night, was a bit excited, also nervous about how the auction was going to go. But yeah, absolutely overwhelmed and incredibly humbled that I managed to get what I did. I never had any expectations to receive that," Curran said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live - Auction Special'.

The 24-year-old all-rounder said he is happy to be back with the Punjab outfit, with whom he made his IPL debut in 2019. Punjab Kings were then known as Kings XI Punjab.

"Obviously, going back to where it all started for me in the IPL with Punjab, where I did my debut season four years ago. So, to be going back there seems fantastic and I am looking forward to joining a few English team mates as well," Curran said.

Coming off a brilliant T20 World Cup outing, Curran just can't wait to start his new journey with Punjab Kings in the IPL.

"Yeah, I think it will be very different, but like I said, I know the stadium. I know Mohali pretty well, so that obviously is a little bit of an advantage, having some familiar team mates who'll help me.

"And yeah, I feel confident going into this tournament, where I've come off a fantastic World Cup. And yeah, it's amazing, I'm just incredibly excited, it's just a few months away till I will be coming to India, but it's incredibly exciting," he said.

"A massively big opportunity, which I'm so excited about, it's incredible as you can probably imagine. There are so many things running through my mind and yeah it's absolutely incredible, very overwhelmed."

