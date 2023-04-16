Virat Kohli continued his brilliant run of form with yet another half-century as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday. It was the third fifty in the tournament and although both fans and experts were ecstatic with his performance, it was an incident at the end of the match which has divided the internet. In a video going viral on social media, it can be seen that Kohli did not shake hands with DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly. Both have shared a somewhat troubled relationship since Ganguly's stint as BCCI president and users on social media were torn over whether the incident was intentional on their part.

Virat kohli Ignore Ganguly not even handshake .its call karma ganguly never mess with king kohli👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/IeHjmvI32S — Radhe krishna🇮🇳 (@king_Virat140) April 15, 2023

While Kohli was talking to Ponting when Ganguly passed them, it cannot be said for sure whether both Kohli and Ganguly decided to not shake hands. Ganguly seemed in jovial mood and he went on to shake hands with most other RCB cricketers once the match ended in Bengaluru.

Vijaykumar Vyshak claimed three wickets on debut to complement Virat Kohli's imperious fifty as Royal Challengers Bangalore returned to winning ways with a dominant 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Kohli (50 off 34 balls) slammed his third fifty in four innings -- with the help of six boundaries and a six -- before left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (4-1-23-2) led Delhi Capitals' charge in the middle overs to restrict RCB to 174/6 after David Warner opted to bowl.

The bottom-placed Delhi side, who came into the match after four losses on the trot, then made a mockery of the 175-run chase as they were restricted to 151/9 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Delhi lost four wickets in the powerplay, including that of skipper Warner (19 off 13 balls), and they were 2 runs for 3 wickets at one stage.

Yet to open their account after five matches, time is running out for the Ricky Ponting-coached side. They now have the difficult task of winning eight out of their remaining nine matches to secure a play-off berth.

RCB, on the other hand, got their campaign back on track after back-to-back losses as they have four points from as many matches.

Vyshak, who was handed his debut in place of Karn Sharma, got his maiden wicket in the form of Warner with a slower delivery, en route to his memorable haul of 3/20.

