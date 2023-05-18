The quality of fielding that the Indian Premier League showcases has set a new standard. However, some odd days also see some massive fielding blunders, which is nothing new in the game of cricket that comes with its own sets of highs and lows. On Wednesday, an IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals witnessed an incident with a series of fielding mistakes that eventually gave rise to the comedy of errors. It happened on the final ball of the 11th over of PBKS' batting.

Liam Livingstone steered a yorker delivery of Mukesh Kumar towards cover fielder David Warner. After taking a couple of steps forward, the English batter denied to take a single and almost sold his fellow teammate Atharva Taide down the river. However, Warner missed the stumps at the non-striker end and Taide survived.

The story didn't end there as Livingstone tried to steal a single on the overthrow. This time, Taide rightly sent him back but it seemed too late for Livingstone. However, DC wicketkeeper Phil Salt failed to collect the ball at the striker's end and that saw the PBKS batter survive.

Talking about the game, DC finally came out all guns blazing as they almost knocked Punjab Kings out of play-off contention by registerting a 15-run victory.

After getting an invitation to bat first, Delhi Capitals posted an imposing 213 for 2 in 20 overs, thanks to Rilee Rossouw's unbeaten 82 off 37 runs. In reply, Livingstone's 94-run knock off 48 balls failed to win the game for PBKS.