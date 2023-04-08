Chennai Super Kings will be going up against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2023 clash on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium. The MS Dhoni-led side began their campaign with a loss against defending champions Gujarat Titans but went on to register a 12-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants in a thrilling encounter. According the current reports, star all-rounder Ben Stokes will be out of action for 10 days due to injury, which is a big headache for the four-time champions.

In Chennai line-up, Gaikwad's imperious form with the bat and his pairing with the indomitable Conway is best attack weapon for the 'Yellow Brigade'.

With two fifties in as many games, Gaikwad has lit up the IPL stage in the best way possible and his side would only wish that the right-hander is able to carry the momentum from one game to the next.

Conway missed out on a half-century against Lucknow Super Giants but he put on a century stand with Gaikwad to announce his return to form.

Shivam Dube and Moeen Ali are vital cogs for CSK in the middle-order, for whom the venerable Ambati Rayudu and Dhoni have also fired at important junctions, making them look like a better batting line-up in comparison to MI.

In bowling department, Deepak Chahar has looked subdued on comeback following a long injury lay-off but the India and CSK seamer will hope to make the most of conditions if some underlying moisture is there on offer.

Here's what we think could be CSK's playing XI against MI:

Chennai Super Kings' likely Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes/Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar

(With PTI Inputs)