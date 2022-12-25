Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Friday said star Australian all-rounder Cameron Green can become the biggest superstar in cricket in coming years. Green was bought by five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 17.5 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Kochi on Friday. "He has been taken on basis of his potential. He is not proven player yet. He is 23 year old and exciting. If he lives upto his potential, he can become the biggest superstar in cricket. How to convert that potential into performance depends on the player. He will no doubt be a great option to play at the Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai Indians' home ground)," Pathan told ANI.

The all-rounder said that Sam Curran was always going to a "hot property" in the auction due to his performances in ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, which saw him bowl at death overs and showcase "many dimensions".

"These players are popular among franchises. All-rounders are not available heavily. When they are left-handed bowlers, they make more impact. Well-deserved for Curran. When price tag is big, you have to see how you take the pressure that comes with it," added Pathan.

Pathan also expressed happiness at the fact that 21 players from Jammu and Kashmir were a part of the auction.

"I am privileged that I got to work with them (Kashmir cricketers). I feel happy when their name comes up in domestic cricket, in the auction list. I feel like their big brother. I hope their cricket grows on," added Pathan.

