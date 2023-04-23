The sibling rivalry between Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya was at the full display as Gujarat Titans took on Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday. When Krunal walked out to bat at No. 3 for LSG, Hardik was seen exchanging words with his brother as he got ready to take strike. In a video posted by the digital broadcaster JioCinema, the GT skipper could be heard shouting instructions to his teammates about how to dismiss Krunal. Hardik tried to get any emotion out of his brother but Krunal did not pay any attention and just adjusted his gloves and helmet.

"We were pulling our legs a bit. He told me before the game that I will go after you, I told him that the last time he went after me, I got him out so don't repeat the mistake," Krunal told the broadcasters.

Chasing a paltry target of 136 against defending champions Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants had reached 105/1 in 14 overs. With just 31 needed off the next six overs and half-centurion KL Rahul at the crease, a win was within grasp for LSG. But then what transpired shocked everybody. GT bowlers checked the run flow as they conceded 19 runs and took two wickets in the next five overs. Going into the last over, LSG needed 12 off the last six balls. Though it was tough, it was not impossible, especially with a set Rahul, batting on 66, at the crease.

But GT had some other ideas with Mohit Sharma putting in a great effort with the ball. He picked the wickets of Rahul and Marcus Stoinis off the second and third balls. Then on the fourth and fifth deliveries, Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda were run out. And with that, LSG's fate was sealed in the game. Ultimately, the Rahul-led side lost the match by seven runs.

Rahul had no explanation for the defeat. "I don't know how it happened, but it has happened. I can't put a finger on where it went wrong, but we lost 2 points today, this is cricket. I thought we were brilliant with the ball, 135 was 10 runs under par, the bowling was exceptional, we started well with the bat, but these things happen, we'll have to take it on the chin," KL Rahul, LSG skipper, said after his team lost the match.

"But still a long way to go, 8 points off 7 games, we were on the wrong side of the result today. We were well ahead in the game and I wasn't really trying to bat deep, I still wanted to play my shots, take on the bowlers, but they bowled well in that 2-3 over period, by Noor and Jayant, we perhaps should have taken a few more chances with wickets in hand, they bowled decently, but I think we missed out on some boundary opportunities, the pressure got to us in the last 3-4 overs, we played well until then. They did bowl well though."