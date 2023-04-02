In their first match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Delhi Capitals lost to Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday. Batting first, LSG notched up 193/6 in 20 overs primarily due to a 38-ball 73 from IPL debutant Kyle Mayers. His innings was laden with seven sixes and two fours. It seemed like the West Indies player would become the maiden centurion of the IPL 2023, but a magical delivery by Axar Patel in the 12th over cut short his stay. The star left-arm spinner spun one in, that turned towards off after landing as Mayers stood stunned.

Only a special delivery like this one could have got Kyle Mayers out today



Talking about the match, Kyle Mayers made a grand entry on the IPL stage with a scintillating 38-ball-73 to lead Lucknow Super Giants to an imposing 193/6 against Delhi Capitals in their season-opener on Saturday. The left-hander from Barbados, who was included in absence of South African opener Quinton De Kock, made Capitals pay a heavy price for dropping him on 14, by blazing his way to a 28-ball fifty as his knock had as many as seven sixes.

Deepak Hooda (17, 18b) at the other end was a mere spectator to Mayers' fury as they stitched 79 runs in 42 balls to accelerate the run-rate in the middle overs.

The duo departed in the space of one ball, while Marcus Stoinis (12) got out cheaply in the middle overs.

But LSG maintained the momentum with Nicholas Pooran (36; 21b) and Krunal Pandya (15 not out; 13b) taking the charge, before Ayush Badoni's mini assault (18; 7b, 1x4, 2x6) and a last ball six from 'Impact Substitute' Krishnappa Gowtham yielded 22 runs from the 20th over bowled by Chetan Sakariya (2/53).

The last five overs produced 66 runs, primarily due to Pooran and Badoni using long handles to good effect.

