After being trolled for delivering too many no-balls in international cricket, pacer Arshdeep Singh bounced back in style as he regained his status of being one of the best death bowlers in the current times. In the recent IPL match against Mumbai Indians, the 23-year-old pacer not only defended 16 runs off the last over for Punjab Kings but also finished the game with the figures of 4/29. Arshdeep dismissed the likes of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Nehal Wadhera, where the last two were removed in the 20th over. The young pacer has been receiving a lot of praise from all over the world but one praise that he will definitely remember for many years was from India and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.

After the match, Rohit also expressed disappointment with his side's death bowling as his team conceded a total of 109 in the last six overs.

"Yes, a little disappointment there, we made some errors in the field which can happen, not gonna look too much into that (On his side's death bowling). Just keep our heads high, we have won three and lost three, pretty even-stevens at the moment. There is a lot of time left in the tournament. We cannot look down and start worrying about things. Yes, we did not come out on top today. We made some errors but something to go back and look into," said Rohit in a post-match presentation.

"(On Green and Suryakumar Yadav) Quite happy with the way those two guys batted today and they kept us in the game till the end. Credit to Arshdeep for the way he bowled in the last couple of overs," he added.

Arshdeep shattered stumps at will in a tense final over as Punjab Kings were back to winning ways with a 13-run victory over Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring entertainer in IPL, on Saturday.

After Sam Curran's 29-ball 55 led Punjab Kings to a massive 214 for 8, Mumbai Indians took the game into the final over due to fine counter-attack from Cameron Green (67 off 43 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 26 balls). The duo added 75 off only 36 balls.

Arshdeep struck a decisive blow in the 18th over to dismiss an on-song Suryakumar with Mumbai needing another 33 from 15 balls, and bowled an impressive final over while accounting for Tilak Varma (3) and Nehal Wadhera (0) to return with figures of 4-0-29-4.

(With PTI Inputs)