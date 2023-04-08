The Rajasthan Royals showed their full might on Saturday as they thrashed the David Warner-led Delhi Capitals by 57 runs. The loss meant Delhi Capitals' terrible start to thee IPL 2023 continued as they lost their third game on the trot. While Yashasvi Jaiswal reaffirmed his status as the brightest talent among India's gen-next batters with a superb 60, Jos Buttler showed no signs of finger pain en route a chiselled 79 in Rajasthan Royals' challenging 199 for 4 after David Warner committed a tactical 'harakiri' by opting to field on a batting shirtfront.

Jaiswal hammered a hapless Khaleel Ahmed (0/31 in 2 overs) into submission by crunching five boundaries in the opening over. The over was the most expensive one in IPL 2023 so far!

His 31-ball innings laid the foundation before Buttler finished with a flourish. The English swashbuckler faced 51 balls.

The fate of DC bowlers could have been sealed in the first six overs, which yielded 68 runs along with 14 boundaries, but Kuldeep Yadav (1/31 in 4 overs), Mukesh Kumar (2/36 in 4 overs) and Rovman Powell (1/18 in 2 overs) did well to control the damage to some extent at the back-end.

Anrich Nortje (0/44 in 4 overs), DC's big bowling hope, seemed to have had too much on his plate, as the onslaught at the other end did affect him as he also went for a flurry of boundaries, including one over the bowler's head.

The 50 came in the fourth over and 100 in the 10th even as Jaiswal completed a 25-ball half-century, his fifth over three editions of the tournament. It was Mukesh Kumar, who finally induced a mis-timed pull from Jaiswal which ballooned up and resulted in an easy return catch.

Inreply, DC managed only 142 for 9 in the end after being out-batted by the two Royals openers with Shimron Hetmyer adding a bit of icing on the cake.