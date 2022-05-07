SRH will take on RCB in a high-octane Match 54 of the ongoing IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. SRH are currently placed 6th in the IPL 2022 Points Table with 5 wins and as many losses. RCB, on the other hand, will aim to look for back-to-back wins and rise up the Points Table where they occupy the 4th place with 6 wins from 11 games. All eyes will again be on Virat Kohli who has been quite patchy this season and has scored only one fifty so far.

When will the SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match be played?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be played on Sunday, May 8.

Where will the SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match be played?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

What time will the SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match begin?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)