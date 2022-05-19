Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 68 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Currently third in the IPL 2022 Points Table, RR will be looking to secure progression into the playoffs and only a heavy defeat could prevent their qualification. In 13 games, Rajasthan have registered 16 points, including eight wins and five defeats. Meanwhile, CSK are ninth in the 10-team standings with eight points (four wins and nine defeats).

When will the RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match be played?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be played on Friday, May 20.

Where will the RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match be played?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match begin?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Promoted

Where to follow live streaming of the RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be live streamed on Hotstar.