Kolkata Knight Riders have not had the best of seasons in IPL 2022. Despite spending heavily and giving the reins of the team to a new skipper in Shreyas Iyer, the team has failed to impress this season and are currently on 10 points after 12 matches. They still have a mathematical chance of making it to the play-offs if they win their remaining two league matches but will still have to depend on other team's losing all their games.

The scenario isn't the best but IPL is a much about the serious cricket on the field as it is about he fun off it. Most players take to their social media handles to let the fans know of about what's happening in their lives beyond the field and KKR paceman Pat Cummins is one such individual, who loves interacting with his fans and followers on social media.

Cummins on Wednesday took to Twitter and shared a video of the "one of the first things that he packs when on tour". It is a coffee machine. In the video Cummins makes coffee from the machine and then offers to teammate Sam Billings.

What's one of the first things I pack on tour?

A coffee machine of course! #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/S68PaWWkiY — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 11, 2022

Cummins has so far taken 7 wickets in 5 matches. But his biggest impact this season was a 14-ball half-century in his first match of the season when he tied KL Rahul's record for the fastest IPL fifty ever.

Umesh Yadav is the highest wicket-taker for KKR this season so far with 15 wickets from 10 matches.