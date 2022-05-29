Yuzvendra Chahal goes into the IPL 2022 final on Sunday, needing one more wicket to take the outright lead in the Purple Cap race. Currently, the Indian spinner is in second position despite having taken the same number of wickets (26) as Purple Cap holder Wanindu Hasaranga. But by the virtue of a better economy rate, the Sri Lankan heads the pack. Chahal has been in top form for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 and his team will be hoping that he adds to his tally in the IPL final against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The leg-spinner is also just three wickets away from becoming the highest wicket-taker in an IPL for Rajasthan Royals.

Currently, Austalia all-rounder James Faulkner has taken the most number of wickets in a single season -- 28 wickets in 2013. In that edition of the IPL, Dwayne Bravo had won the Purple Cap, taking an incredible 32 wickets in the season with Faulkner finishing second.

This is Chahal's first season with Rajasthan Royals after he was purchased by the team for Rs 6.50 crore in the IPL mega auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore didn't excersice their option to retain Chahal, allowing the star spinner to go into the auction pool.

Chahal has repaid RR's faith by producing some spectacular performances with the ball in IPL 2022. The spinner has been a revelation for the team and has played a huge role in their run to the IPL final.

Chahal will now be hoping to deliver in the IPL final and help his team win their second title in the tournament.