Virat Kohli was dismissed for his third golden duck this season as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Opening the batting alongside captain Faf du Plessis, the 33-year-old received the first ball of the game from Jagadeesha Suchith, a full delivery on the pads. He could only direct it straight to short mid-wicket where Kane Williamson took a simple catch. Twitter went into a state of meltdown as it was also his third golden duck this season and his sixth overall in IPL. The dismissal also continued Kohli's poor form, with the batter failing to make an impact for RCB in IPL 2022.

One user compared his lean patch of form to former legendary cricketers.

Another first ball duck makes Kohli's unending run of failures even more horrid. Has any major batsman gone through such an extended lean trot? Two that come to mind instantly are Greg Mohinder Amarnath in 193-84 v West Indies and Greg Chappell in 1984 also v West Indies — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 8, 2022

"At this point Kohli better sit out few games bro! Or just Go to England and Play with Puji and come back", another user tweeted.

At this point Kohli better sit out few games bro! Or just Go to England and Play with Puji and come back — Iqbal Mohammed (@iqqumufc) May 8, 2022

"This is like the 3rd time this season Kohli has got out in the first over before I've even put the match on, 2 of the times he wasn't even opening either", another wrote.

This is like the 3rd time this season Kohli has got out in the first over before I've even put the match on, 2 of the times he wasn't even opening either — Dave (@CricketDave27) May 8, 2022

Here are some other reactions:

A painful walk back to the dressing room for Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/ZDHOyIVc8P — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 8, 2022

Don't know about Kohli, but kohli cam needs to take a break. Unreal. They keep focusing on him. Stop it. — Flighted Leggie (@flighted_leggie) May 8, 2022

In Kohli's biopic, the antagonist will be called Kane Villainson — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 8, 2022

In IPL 2022, Kohli has managed to register only 216 runs in 12 games, with a high score of 58. Ahead of the match against SRH, RCB were fourth in the IPL points table with six wins from 11 games.