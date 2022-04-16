Umran Malik is one youngster who continues to impress cricket pundits and fans with every match he plays. The seamer from Jammu and Kashmir bowls in the range of 150kmph consistently and bowling quick is his biggest mojo. In the game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Umran delivered a pitch-perfect yorker to rattle the stumps of Shreyas Iyer and as soon as he got the wicket, SRH fast-bowling coach Dale Steyn celebrated with Muttiah Muralitharan in the dugout. The leading Proteas Test wicket-taker has now explained the story why the celebration came about during the game.

"I'm not going to lie to you. Sometimes, the players' genius comes out. Murali (Muttiah Muralitharan) actually said that he thinks the perfect ball to bowl right now is a yorker. Tom Moody (SRH head coach) and I turned around and said, 'no, if he bowls a yorker now, he is going to be hit for a four over his head'. He runs in, bowls a yorker, and knocks the stumps out of the ground! So, honestly, what do I know," Steyn said after the match, while speaking to Star Sports, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"The genius is in the players, guys. They have to do what they have to do, and when they have to do it I just jumped into Murali! I was like, "you are a spin bowling coach and now you are making these amazing calls," he added.

In the 10th over of KKR's innings, Umran Malik rattled the stumps of Shreyas Iyer's stumps. Shreyas Iyer was shuffling around his crease, and he made room to hit on the off-side but Umran delivered a yorker on middle and off, Shreyas Iyer failed to dig it out and the ball crashed into the stumps. Steyn and Murali had a big laugh and the duo celebrated the wicket.

Chasing 176, Rahul Tripathi scored 71 runs off just 37 balls with the help of 4 fours and 6 sixes. Aiden Markram stayed not out after scoring 68 off just 36 balls. Earlier, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell scored 54 and 49 respectively as KKR posted 175/8 in 20 overs.

With this loss, KKR have dropped to the fourth spot in the points table while SRH are at seventh spot with six points from five games.