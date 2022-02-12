The IPL 2022 mega auction is just round the corner and all the IPL teams are ready with their plans to create a competitive team for the seasons to follow. The IPL auction live coverage will begin on Saturday in Bengaluru and it will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming of IPL auction will be available on Hotstar. A lot of players, both Indian and overseas, are in focus ahead of the big auction day. Former India opener and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra took to Twitter on Friday to make some big predictions ahead of the mega auction.

Personally, I'd be gutted if we don't have a bidding war for Wanindu Hasranga. @rajasthanroyals, go for him. Perfect for Sawai Mansingh Stadium. #IPLMegaAuction — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 11, 2022

Among the many predictions he has made in the run up to the IPL auction, Chopra has expressed hope that an upcoming Sri Lankan all-rounder should draw the attention of more than one franchise.

Wanindu Hasaranga has impressed in international cricket with his all-round abilities and Chopra expects a bidding war for the Lankan during the IPL 2022 auction. He also asked Rajasthan Royals to go for this cricketer in the auction.

Hasaranga was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement last season and although the Lankan didn't have much to show for his abilities in the tournament, he was in good form in the ICC T20 World Cup that followed.

It will be interesting to see how much traction he gets during the auction