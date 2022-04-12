Aaron Finch's latest Indian Premier League (IPL) expedition is with Kolkata Knight Riders and when the franchise held a Q&A session for him on Twitter, it was no surprise that food was one of the topics he was asked about. "Eilish Maach", or Hilsa, is a favourite among Bengalis, and former England cricketer and commentator Isa Guha was quick to ask the Australian limited-overs captain whether he had tried it. Guha herself is of Bengali descent, with her parents having moved from Kolkata to the UK.

"No, I haven't Ish. But I hear it's the Bengali new year shortly and I look forward to trying it then," Finch said in his response to Guha's query.

"No, I haven't had it. I know it's in your recipe book, so I look forward to trying it here and then trying to make it when I get home. That'll be much less successful, I'm sure, but if I follow that recipe to a T, I'm sure I can get close," he said.

Finch joined the KKR squad recently, after Australia's tour of Pakistan concluded.

He joined Australia's Test captain, Pat Cummins, in the team. Cummins had returned earlier, with Finch staying back for the ODI and T20I series in Pakistan.

Cummins led Australia to a 1-0 Test series win, while Pakistan came out on top in the ODIs, winning the series 2-1. Australia triumphed in the one-off T20 International (T20I), with Finch scoring a half-century.

Finch was roped in by KKR as a replacement for Alex Hales, who pulled out of the tournament citing bubble fatigue.