The Indian Premier League 2022 could prove to be a much-needed tournament for uncapped Indian players who dream of making it to the senior team. In recent IPL history as well, players like Venkatesh Iyer got drafted into the senior team purely on the basis of their IPL performances. Such is the influence of the tournament on selectors, that a few good outings in crunch situations can easily bring a particular player on the radar of the selectors.

Here's a look at the 5 uncapped Indian players to watch out for:

1. Rahul Tripathi: Rahul impressed everyone when he got an opportunity at the top of the order for Kolkata Knight Riders. This became one of the most important reasons why SunRisers Hyderabad bid Rs 8.5 crore for the batter. Rahul has so far played 62 IPL matches, scoring 1,385 runs at an impressive strike-rate of 136.31.

2. Rajvardhan Hangargekar: The pacer was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1.5 crore after showcasing some extremely competitive and positive attitude during India's title-winning campaign at the U19 World Cup in the West Indies. The pacer, who took five wickets in the World Cup, could very well be on the selectors' radar in the long run.

3. Shahrukh Khan: Regarded as one of the most hard-hitting batters in the domestic arena, Shahrukh could take his game up a notch for Punjab Kings, who bought him for Rs 9 crore. However, the key to the batter's exposure at the highest level may depend on HIS batting position in the tournament. So far, in 11 matches in IPL, Khan has scored 153 runs at a strike-rate of 134.21.

4. Raj Bawa: Bawa was one of India's most promising young all-rounders who made a mark at the Under-19 World Cup. Bawa took nine wickets in six matches and also scored 252 runs at an impressive average of 63. He was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 2 crore.

5. Shivam Mavi: Mavi's injury concerns has quite often let him down ever since he emerged on the radar after playing a significant role in India's Under-19 World Cup winning team in 2018. Mavi was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders thereon but failed to put up consistent performances. So far, he has taken 25 wickets in 26 IPL games and all be eager to prove the doubters wrong after being bought by KKR again for Rs 7.25 crore.