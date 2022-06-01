Rashid Khan continued his great form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with some scintillating performances for 2022 champions Gujarat Titans. He finished with 19 scalps in 16 matches. It was for the sixth consecutive time, since he started playing in the IPL in 2017, that the Afghanistan leg-spinner picked at least 17 or more wickets in a single season. His economy of 6.60 RPO was brilliant as he put pressure on the rival batters. There was hardly anybody who could play well against Rashid. Now, the spinner has named the one batter whom he finds hard bowl at.

Luckily, for Rashid, the batter is from his own team Gujarat Titans. He is Shubman Gill. The youngster hit the winning six as GT beat Rajasthan Royals in the final to chase down a modest target of 131 in 18.1 overs.

"So proud to be here with him and I think he is a very hard-working guy. Someone like him gives you lots of energy in the team and I think the way he played throughout the tournament, it was unbelievable. Pleased to have him around. He is the only guy I think...I was feeling like someone like him will be hard for me to bowl in the game but luckily I have in my own side," Rashid said after the IPL 2022 final.

Gill scored 365 runs in 16 matches at an average of 34.50.

Meanwhile, after Gujarat Titans clinched their maiden IPL title on Sunday, mentor Gary Kirsten lavished praise on Hardik Pandya and said the title-winning skipper is humble and was keen to learn as a leader throughout the tournament.

"He has been fantastic... He's a high-profile player in India but he's incredibly humble, wanting to learn as a leader and engage with his players which I think is really, really important. He's tried to help the youngsters, he's come in and played a different responsibility," said Gary Kirsten in a post-match presentation.