SunRisers Hyderabad registered their third win in a row in the ongoing IPL 2022 season as the Kane Williamson-led side defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets on Friday at Brabourne Stadium on Friday. Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram starred with the bat as SunRisers Hyderabad chased down 176 with 13 balls to spare. After the match got over, Tripathi was seen receiving a warm hug from KKR coach Brendon McCullum and the duo then engaged in a conversation which made both of them chuckle.

Tripathi was with KKR till last season and he was used by the franchise as a floater. After the match against SRH got over, Tripathi received a warm hug from KKR coach McCullum.

A hug from Brendon McCullum to Rahul Tripathi. pic.twitter.com/2SgaIGeJe8 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 15, 2022

After the match got over, Tripathi also got himself with KKR all-rounder Andre Russell and the right-handed batter was also seen interacting with few other KKR players.

Rahul Tripathi and Andre Russell after the yesterday's match. pic.twitter.com/BcB3mDnuEt — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 16, 2022

Chasing 176, Rahul Tripathi smashed 71 runs off just 37 balls with the help of 4 fours and 6 sixes. He was finally sent back to the pavilion by Andre Russell in the 15th over of the innings.

Aiden Markram remained unbeaten after scoring 68 off just 36 balls with the help of 6 fours and 4 sixes.

Earlier, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell scored 54 and 49 respectively as KKR posted 175/8 in 20 overs.

With this loss, KKR have dropped to the fourth spot in the points table while SRH are at seventh spot with six points from five games.