The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 might be only 6 days old but the talent on display with the bat, ball as well as in the field is there for everyone to admire. Similar high standards were set by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the field in match 6 of IPL 2022. Defending a small total of 128 runs on the board, KKR fielders were up to the mark and provided some much-needed support through the athleticism in the field. One man who led from the front was wicket-keeper batter Sheldon Jackson.

After disappointing with the bat, Jackson roared back as he enjoyed a brilliant outing with the gloves. He ended up with three catches and a stumping. However, one catch that stood out was also, possibly the most important of them all.

Sherfane Rutherford, who had kept the RCB innings together in the run-chase, inside-edged a Tim Southee delivery which was caught in a spectacular fashion by Jackson, who had to dive the opposite way.

Here's a look at Sheldon's catch:

Even Irfan Pathan tweeted as he appreciated the catch:

Brilliant catch from Sheldon Jackson. Inside edges are most difficult catches for wicket keepers! #KKRvsRCB — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 30, 2022

However, despite performing well in the field, KKR ended up on the wrong side of the result and suffered a narrow three-wicket defeat.

David Willey, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik played some exceptionally gutsy innings to hold the run-chase together and take the game deep.

In the end, Karthik finished the game in fine fashion, hitting Andre Russell for a six followed by a boundary to complete the win.

The win put RCB sixth in the points table while KKR occupy the fifth position currently.