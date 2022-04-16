Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (PBKS) will face each other in Match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Both teams have had contrasting fortunes so far. While CSK have registered only one win in 5 games, GT are flying high in their debut IPL season with 4 wins out of the 5 matches played. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja will be expected to guide CSK to a win while Hardik Pandya will aim to continue GT's winning run.

When will the GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match be played?

The GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be played on Sunday, April 17.

Where will GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match be played?

The GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time will the GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match begin?

The GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match?

The GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match will broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the GT vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)