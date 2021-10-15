India cricket team captain Virat Kohli described life in bio-bubbles through a hilarious picture that he posted on social media on Friday. In the photograph that looked to be from a set, Kolhi is seen tied up in a chair and bearing an exasperated look on his face. He compared this feeling to playing in bio-bubbles and wrote in the caption, "This is what playing in bubbles feels like." The picture was well received by former player Kevin Pietersen, who also agreed with Kohli.

Kohli shared the following picture on Instagram:

Pietersen replied, "Players/broadcasters are DONE with them! Great pic, dude!."

Kohli's light and a relatively relaxed mood augurs well for the Indian cricket fans ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

India begin their campaign against Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. This will be their first meeting since India defeated their arch rivals in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England and Wales.

On the other hand, Kohli-led RCB looked good for a strong finish in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 but received a major blow when they were knocked out by eventual finalists Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator.

Kohli ended the competition with 405 runs in 15 matches while opening the innings. The stylish batter is expected to open again for the country in the T20 World Cup alongside Rohit Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and KKR are scheduled to play the IPL final in Dubai on Friday evening.