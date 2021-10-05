Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have been completely out of sorts for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season. The duo's under-par performances have had an adverse effect on the team with Rohit Sharma's men languishing in seventh place in the IPL points table. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels both Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have "relaxed a little bit" after getting their India caps.

"I think it looks to me like, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have just relaxed a little bit after getting the India cap. They might not have, but some of the shots they are playing - it looks like they are trying to play these big shots just because they are India players," Gavaskar said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

"Sometimes what happens is, you gotta give yourself a little bit of time, and you gotta get your shot selection right. And I think that is where they have missed this time around, where their shot selection has not been exactly correct, and that's why they've got out cheaply."

Ishan Kishan has scored 107 runs in eight matches so far at an average of 13.27 -- a far cry from last season where he amassed 516 runs for MI in 14 games, averaging 57.33. The left-hander's poor run with the bat has seen him lose his place in the MI's playing XI.

Suryakumar too has struggled and while he hasn't lost his place, his performances have been found wanting. This season he has scored 222 runs at an average of 18.50 and a best of 56. The right-hander like many other MI stars has had a tough time in the UAE.

Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday in a must-win game for the defending champions. A loss will end their any chance of them making the playoffs.