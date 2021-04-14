Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
That is it from this game! Bangalore have risen from the ashes and did the unthinkable. Their 2021 season is off to a perfect start as they go top of the table making it 2 wins out of 2. Contrasting start to Hyderabad, they have lost both their opening games and this loss will sting them for a while. The action in the league continues on Thursday, 15th April as two young and new skippers go head-to-head. Sanju Samson's Rajasthan will take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi. That promises to be a fire-cracker of a game too. That match begins at 1930 local (1400 GMT). Make sure you join us for that one. Till then, goodbye and take care!
For his brilliant batting display in a tough batting pitch, Glenn Maxwell is named the Player of the Match. Maxwell says that it is a new franchise for him and they have given him a specific role. Tells having AB de Villiers behind gives him a bit more freedom and adds his role is very similar to the one he plays for Australia. On what he chats with Kohli out in the middle, Maxwell says that they just share their experience. Tells it was not an easy wicket. Tells Kohli is good at keeping him on task. Maxwell says having the guys behind him gives him the luxury and tells that earlier he was sent too deep and hit from ball one. Maxwell jokes and says he is hoping to bowl. Tells he is will be happier if he contributes more with the bat.
Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli, says that he is more proud than exhausted. Kohli feels the wicket here will get more challenging. Tells one is never out of the game in such a pitch. He believes they have more bowling options and that helped. Kohli says he told the guys that if they have struggled to get to 149, he says it was not going to be easy. Adds he believed they could defend 150 and credits the bowler's execution. Kohli tells that batting when the ball got old it got difficult. Adds Maxwell's innings as he tells that was the difference. Kohli says they are not getting over-excited with the win but they are backing the players and are taking one game at ab time. Tells the focus is to enjoy every game.
Earlier in the evening, Bangalore were put into bat. On a track that was not easy to bat on, Bangalore started off well but crumbled in the middle. Maxwell's 59 though proved to be the difference-maker as the Big Show's knock took them to a match-winning total of 149! Hyderabad bowled very well but 39 runs in the final 3 overs proved to be too costly as that ended being the major difference between the sides.
The man whose triple wicket over changed the tide of the game, Shahbaz Ahmed is up for a chat too. Shahbaz Ahmed says that he was happy with his performance. Adds that AB de Villiers had called for Bairstow's catch so he did not go for that. Mentions that the other catch which he took was not easy.
Bangalore's star in the final over and also the new owner of the Purple cap, Harshal Patel is caught for a chat. He says that he was disappointed with the no balls he bowled. Adds that the captain had faith in him to deliver and he delivered under pressure. Mentions that the wickets fall in the last 5 overs and the game turns there.
David Warner, Hyderabad skipper, says that he is disappointed with the result. Adds that the bowlers did well to restrict Bangalore. Mentions that the batsmen should have applied better to chase this total. Further says that middle order should have played better. Warner also says that they will look to improve and play better in their next game.
A fantastic bowling display from Bangalore. A side that is always put under the knife for their bowling, it is their bowlers who have ensured that Kohli's side are off to a perfect start. Siraj and Harshal Patel were outstanding as the pair gave away just 50 runs in their 4 overs and finishing with 2 wickets each. Jamieson was expensive but got the big wicket of Warner. The hero, the star, the man whose over turned the game was young Shahbaz Ahmed. His triple wicket shifted the momentum of the game and started the comeback which led to a memorable win.
Chasing a moderate total of 150, Hyderabad lost Saha early. Warner and Manish Pandey though were cruising the chase. The pair added 83-runs with the skipper scoring a brilliant 54. From there the collapse began. Just like Kolkata, Hyderabad capitulated too and lost wickets like nine-pins. Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Samad all fell in one over and the 2016 champions were unable to get 35 in the final 4 overs.
The slow tracks of Chennai have provided thriller yet again. Yesterday it was Mumbai who came back from the dead and today it is Bangalore who have done the same. Is this the year, is this finally the year Bangalore lift the cup? They might just do it. They are off to a perfect start! Hyderabad did not learn from Kolkata's mistake from last night and have gone onto repeat something similarly diabolical.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, Kumar flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. BANGALORE WIN BY 6 RUNS!
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Patel gets his second wicket! Short delivery on off, Nadeem looks to go over point but gets a top edge. It goes towards the fielder where Shahbaz Ahmed takes a good catch.
It is going to be Shahbaz Nadeem who will walk out to bat!
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Rashid departs! Slower short delivery on middle, Khan pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen take a single. They go for the second. Siraj throws it at the keeper's end where AB de Villiers takes the bails off. Replays show that Rashid Khan was nowhere near his crease. Later on, the replays also find that Rashid didn't drag his bat inside the crease while completing the first run.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Khan looks to pull but misses it.
19.3 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! High full toss on middle, Khan pulls it over fine leg for a boundary.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Low full toss on off, Rashid slogs it through mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle, Kumar looks to dig it out but gets an inside edge. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a single.
16 needed off the final over. Harshal Patel is to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Full toss outside off, Rashid comes forward and looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes safely towards the keeper.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on middle, Khan pulls it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Slower delivery on middle, Khan mistimes it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the new batsman in.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Siraj strikes and the ever-dependable, Jason Holder departs as well. Good bowling from Siraj. He cunningly takes the pace off the ball and outfoxes the West Indian. Slower ball which is full on off, Holder looks to go downtown and smack it over long off. He does not time it well due to the lack of pace and hits it straight to Dan Christian. The experienced campaigner makes no mistake and takes a simple catch.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Khan looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes towards short third man where it falls short of the fielder. The batsmen cross ends.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMACKED! Much-needed! Back of a length delivery outside off. Rashid slaps it with a flat-bat over covers for a biggie.
Rashid Khan walks out to bat! 27 needed off the last two overs. Bangalore scored 26 in the final two overs. Can Hyderabad do one better?
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Harshal Patel gets his first wicket and Hyderabad are crumbling here! Slower delivery on middle, Shankar flicks it over mid-wicket but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards the fielder where Kohli runs forward and takes a good catch.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Holder digs it out towards short third man for a single.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Full toss on middle, Holder slogs it towards long on. The batsmen get two runs.
17.4 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Full toss down the leg side, Holder looks to slog it but misses it. Free Hit coming up!
17.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Shankar pushes it towards point for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Holder guides it to point and goes for the single. The fielder goes for a direct hit at the keeper's end but misses it. Shankar was a goner there.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Shankar flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
Jason Holder is the new man in. Also, Harshal Patel is back on.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What an over this has turned out to be! Three wicket in the over and this has made Bangalore the favourites now, surely. This is poor cricket from Hyderabad. Another batsman tries to play across the line and falls. He saw what happened to the other batters who tried it in this over and Samad makes the same mistake. Probably the adrenaline of the youngster got the better of him. Floated on off, Samad looks to slog it over on the side. He gets a top edge which goes high in the air. Shahbaz calls for the catch and finishes it. What a game changing over this has been from the youngster.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Samad keeps it out.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Shankar flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Shankar defends it off the front foot.
Hat-trick ball. Who will come out to bat now? It is Vijay Shankar!
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Two-in-two and Hyderabad are doing the exact same thing Kolkata did. They are panicking. Manish Pandey, the man who was well-set, the man who should have seen off the game is out of here too. This is poor cricket from Manish. Flighted delivery on off, Manish too looks to hit it across the line. He gets a top edge too. This one goes towards backward point. Harshal Patel there keeps his eyes on the ball and takes the catch.
Who will walk out to bat now? It is the talented, Abdul Samad!
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shahbaz Ahmed has done the damage right after the break. AB de Villiers, he failed to deliver with the bat but he has taken a very good catch. A catch that is very crucial. Floated delivery on middle and off. Bairstow looks to slog his sweep across the line. He gets a tp edge which goes towards short mid-wicket. AB de Villiers calls for the skier. He has the glove, he calls for it and manages to take the catch.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! 35 needed in 24 balls and regularly this would look like an easy chase but we have seen what happened at this exact venue last night. Bangalore will believe they can pull off the heist. Hyderabad are still in pole position and if they fail to get over the one from here they will be fuming with themselves. A thrilling finale awaits us in this game.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Bairstow pulls it against the spin to the left of deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter outside off, Bairstow cuts it through cover-point and gets two as Devdutt Padikkal cleans it up from sweeper cover.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Flat and short on off. Bairstow slaps his punch but straight back to the bowler.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Short and spinning away. Manish runs it down with the spin to third man for a single.
15.2 overs (3 Runs) Excellent running! Tossed up leg spinner on leg. Bairstow stays leg side of the pitch and flicks it to the on side. He calls for two and pushes Manish for it. The throw is at the bowler's end. Kohli fails to hold onto the throw and they go for the third too.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back on.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Short on middle, Bairstow punches it but finds cover.
