Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! That is such a classy and well-timed shot from Kane Williamson. Short of a length on off and turning away a bit. Kane Williamson gets deep in his crease and lifts it inside-out over long off for a maximum.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Fired in full at middle and leg. Jason Roy drills it down the ground for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker delivery, skidding on at off stump. Roy keeps it out on the off side.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery this time, on middle. Williamson eases it down to long on for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball, on a length and on off. Kane Williamson rocks back and pushes it towards cover.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) Short and around off. Roy rocks back and slaps it uppishly towards deep cover. The long off fielder runs across and cuts it off. Two taken.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and outside off. Kane Williamson looks to defend but gets an inside edge to square leg. A single taken.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, swept away to deep square leg for one more.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Short and on off. Roy slaps it but finds cover.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Kane Williamson shuffles across and pushes it down to long on for one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle. Roy clips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and outside off, driven down to long off for one more. 90 needed in 72 balls.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, flicked to square leg for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Kane Williamson tucks it to the left of mid-wicket.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Slightly shorter, outside off. Kane Williamson slaps it through covers and collects another couple. Good running between the wickets.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Darted on the pads. Kane Williamson turns it to deep mid-wicket and collects a brace.
7.1 overs (1 Run) A loopy ball, outside off. Roy cuts it through covers for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! A full ball, outside off. Roy smashes it down to long off for a single. 97 needed in 78 balls.
6.5 overs (1 Run) A flatter ball, outside off. Kane Williamson steers it down to short third man for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) A full ball, outside off. Roy gets low and drives it to deep cover for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads. Kane Williamson clips it to mid-wicket for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Angles it on the pads, this is flicked on the leg side for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) This one skids through, a full ball, on off. Roy pushes it to point.
Strategic Time-Out! Hyderabad have had their best Powerplay in quite a while. Wriddhiman Saha started taking on the bowlers from the get go while Roy took his time but once he got his eye in, he has been magnificent since then. Rajasthan bowlers have bowled poorly so far, but Lomror came on and got the much needed breakthrough which would be a relief for them and they'll now look to stem the flow of runs. What will the next part of the innings hold for us?
5.6 overs (1 Run) A flatter ball, on middle, drilled down to long on for a single. End of the Powerplay, Hyderabad are 63/1.
5.5 overs (0 Run) A full ball, outside off. Roy slaps it straight to covers.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Williamson goes back and pushes it to long off for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on off, Williamson works it to mid off.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kane Williamson is off the mark with a boundary! Tosses it up, outside off. Kane Williamson slices it through cover-point for a boundary.
Kane Williamson walks out at number 3.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Mahipal Lomror comes into the attack and provides a breakthrough. Loopy delivery, outside off. Wriddhiman Saha charges down the track and looks to swing it across the line. He is nowhere close to the ball and it beats his willow. Sanju Samson does the rest behind the stumps. The third umpire is having a look at it but it looked clear out at the first glance itself. He confirms the same and Wriddhiman Saha will have to walk back to the pavilion.
