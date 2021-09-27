Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Rashid Khan is back on. He went for 8 runs in his first over.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, on middle and leg. Samson makes room and punches it through point for a run.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Floats it up, on middle. Liam Livingstone flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On leg, Samson looks to tuck it on the leg side but gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls on the leg side and the batters take a leg bye.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great shot! Loopy ball, on middle. Sanju Samson makes room for himself and lifts it over covers. The ball races away to the boundary.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Livingstone eases it down to long off for a single.
Abhishek Sharma is into the attack.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, on off. Liam Livingstone steps out and caresses it to long on for a single. End of a successful over for Sandeep Sharma and Hyderabad.
8.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on top of off. Livingstone taps it to point.
Liam Livingstone is the new man in.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Sandeep Sharma has the last laugh! Yashasvi Jaiswal has thrown his wicket away and he will be disappointed with that. Jaiswal steps out and converts the fuller delivery into a full toss but loses his shape a bit and looks to hit across the line. Jaiswal gets an inside edge and the ball crashes into off stump. Hyderabad have finally broken the stand.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Sharma goes 'round the wicket and hurls across a length ball, angling into middle stump. Yashasvi Jaiswal premeditates and shuffles across a bit and just times it perfectly over the long off fence for a biggie.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, sliding into leg stump. Sanju Samson flicks it to deep mid-wicket and picks up a run.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Very full and on off. Samson pushes it back to the bowler.
Sandeep Sharma (2-0-22-0) is back on.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Holder hits the length hard again and bowls it around off. Jaiswal dabs it down to cover-point. Just three runs off the over.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length again and outside off. Sanju Samson steers it past backward point for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) A well directed short ball from Holder. Samson shuffles across and looks to pull it fine but doesn't connect.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy full toss, dipping on the batter and on leg stump. Sanju Samson misses out as he glances it straight to the fielder on the leg side.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off and angling away. Jaiswal stands tall and taps it to deep point for another one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) This is angled on the pads. Samson flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! Rajasthan are off to a good start despite losing Evin Lewis. Hyderabad will look to get a couple of wickets and put Rajasthan on the back foot. Also, Jason Holder is back into the attack.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away nicely by Yashasvi Jaiswal. It's a quicker delivery, on off stump. Jaiswal just makes a bit of room and cuts it fine past short third man for a boundary.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, on the stumps. Samson nudges it off the back foot on the leg side for a single.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Rashid Khan pushes this one a bit fuller and outside off. Samson plays a lovely drive through the cover region for a couple.
6.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Around off and this one just skids through nicely. Sanju Samson looks to have a poke at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball, on middle. Yashasvi Jaiswal rocks back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single. Fifty comes up for Rajasthan as well.
Rashid Khan is introduced into the attack.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Rashid Khan starts with a slider on the pads. Jaiswal looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off the pads and onto the leg side.
5.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Jaiswal taps it late and towards point for a single. At the end of the Powerplay, Rajasthan are 49/1.
5.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss, sliding on the pads. Samson flicks it uppishly towards deep square leg for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Hurls a slower ball now, on a length and down the leg side. Samson seems to miss his flick.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row! A length ball, outside off. Samson stays on the back foot and slaps it through the diving point for another boundary. Bread and butter stuff for Sanju Samson.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pure timing! A length ball, hint of away swing, outside off. Samson leans and drives it through covers for a boundary.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) A full ball, angling on the pads, this is flicked to the right of deep square leg for a brace.
