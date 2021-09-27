Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
That's all we have from this match! We will be back as the action and the drama continues in the Indian T20 League on 28th September and it's going to be a double-header blockbuster. First Kolkata will face Delhi and that match will begin at 2.00 pm local (10.00 am GMT) followed by Mumbai vs Punjab at 6.00 pm local (2.00 pm GMT). Do join us for both games. Till then, goodbye and take care!
PLAYER OF THE MATCH, Jason Roy says, that he is really grateful for the opportunity and he waited patiently. Adds that they had some incredible individual performances today and is happy to get over the line. Adds that the wicket was not the easiest to bat on and he had to adjust early on. Mentions that Saha's blitz at the start helped him settle in. Adds that for the next match they need to keep their feet grounded and keep doing the basics as Chennai are a very difficult team to beat.
The Hyderabad skipper, Kane Williamson says, that it's a good feeling and they have got some clarity in roles as well. Mentions that it's nice to be back to winning ways. Tells that there were a few periods that were significant and they closed nicely with the bat. Adds that to get off the start with the bat like that wasn't easy but it's nice to finish with a win. Adds that in whichever team Roy plays, he brings something with the bat and it's nice to see him do well. Mentions that they have got time to recover before their next match and they need to make some adjustments. End by saying that Chennai is always a tough team to beat but they will focus on their game.
Captain of Rajasthan, Sanju Samson says, that it was a decent score and the wicket had a sticky bounce but they could have got 20 odd runs more. Mentions that they kept losing wickets here and there in the middle but they got to the target they planned in the time-out. Informs that they need to work on their batting and bowling as in tournaments like these, the margin of error is less.
...THE PRESENTATION...
Abhishek Sharma is up for a quick chat, he says, that it was a big opportunity for him today and he was eagerly waiting for it. Mentions that he is happy that he could help his team today. Also adds that he just wanted to stay on the crease for as long as possible and managed to do that. About his skipper, he mentions that Williamson gave him a lot of confidence and that was very helpful and calmed his nerves.
Right then, after electing to bat, the Sanju Samson led Rajasthan team put on a decent total of 164 runs on the board. Samson's counterpart, Kane Williamson stepped up and along with Jason Roy ensured that Hyderabad don't let this one slip through. Rajasthan will be disappointed and they miss out on an opportunity to break into the top four. Stay tuned for the presentation ceremony.
Oh, Rajasthan! No one really knows what you'll get from them every match. Last match they lost due to their batting struggles but today it was due to a poor display with the ball. Morris just hasn't got going after the break and was hammered by the Hyderabad batters. The only two bowlers who have shown consistency for Rajasthan since the resumption are Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman. Both picked up a wicket each in quick succession which created an opening but couldn't capitalise on it. Their bowlers had conceded way too many runs in the Powerplay which definitely set them back and in the end, it was just way too much to do in the back end of the innings.
Hyderabad are in a similar spot to where Chennai were during the previous tournament. What this means is that they don't have much pressure on them but can certainly spoil the party for a couple of other teams looking to make it through to the playoffs. Today was a dominant show with the bat. Saha gave them a good start and then Jason Roy flexed his muscle as he brought on a half-century. Roy and then Garg did fall in quick succession but captain cool, Kane Williamson stepped up with the bat and carried his team home as he hit the winning runs and brought up his Fifty as well. Abhishek Sharma gave Williamson the much needed support in the latter part of the innings and it was an easy win in the end for Hyderabad.
Hyderabad have got the monkey off their shoulders and finally have their second win of the tournament. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have been dealt a heavy blow to their playoff chances.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY for Kane Williamson, he kept his nerves and took his team over the line. A full ball, on middle. Kane Williamson lifts it over mid-wicket for a boundary. HYDERABAD WIN BY 7 WICKETS.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WHIPPED AWAY! A full toss, on middle. Kane Williamson whips it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Just 2 runs needed now.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Very full and on off, driven nicely but finds cover.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Kane Williamson knocks it to deep point for a single. 6 needed in 12 balls.
17.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A pacy short ball, on middle. Kane Williamson ducks under it. Wide called for height.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! Captain leading from the front! A length ball, on middle. Kane Williamson gets into position quickly and wrists it to mid-wicket for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Sharma whips it to deep square leg for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower, fuller and way outside off. Left alone.
17.3 overs (1 Run) OVERTHROWS! A short ball, on middle. Kane Williamson taps it to cover where the fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. No backup is available and a single is stolen.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Sharma pushes it to point where the fielder fumbles and allows a single.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! A full ball, on off. Abhishek Sharma heaves it over wide long on for a biggie.
16.6 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! A full toss, on off. Sharma heaves it to deep mid-wicket and calls for a brace. Kane Williamson is almost halfway down the track but Abhishek Sharma sends him back. The fielder in the deep collects the ball quickly and throws it to the keeper who removes the bails off. The replay shows Kane was just in as they settle with a single in the end.
A run out appeal has been sent upstairs. Replay shows that Kane Williamson made it back to the crease just back in time. The third umpire confirms the same showing NOT OUT on the big screen.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, and on off, drilled down to long off for a single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Very full and on off. Kane Williamson pushes it to covers where the fielder does well to dive to his right and stop it.
16.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Rahman misses his line and spills it down the leg side. Kane misses his flick. Wide given.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on the pads, this is flicked to deep mid-wicket for one.
16.2 overs (0 Run) A full ball, on off, pushed to point.
16.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angling on middle, it was the off-cutter. Abhishek Sharma chips it to the right of the bowler.
Strategic Time-Out! Just 26 are required from the last four overs and with Kane Williamson still in the middle, Hyderabad should cruise through without any more hiccups. If Rajasthan can scalp a couple of wickets from here, they might get back in the game. Not to forget they did defend 8 runs off the last 2 overs against Punjab. Also, Mustafizur Rahman comes back into the attack. His figures read 2-0-14-1 so far.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Again two runs taken! Sakaria comes over the wicket and serves a length ball, on off. Kane Williamson tucks it in front of square leg and takes a couple. 26 needed in 24 balls.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! A full toss, down the leg side. Abhishek Sharma misses his flick. Sanju Samson gets a hand on it and deflects it to fine leg for a single.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Good running between the wickets! A length ball, on middle. Abhishek Sharma pulls it to the right of deep mid-wicket for a brace.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Kane Williamson skips down and drives it to deep covers for a single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball, on middle. Kane Williamson sits under it.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed to point. Williamson looks for a quick single but Abhishek Sharma sends him back.
15.1 overs (1 Run) A full ball, outside off. Sharma looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge to third man for a single.
