Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
18.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Another good-length ball, angling across the left-hander. Lomror swings wildly at it but misses it completely.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! That was not an easy chance but Sandeep Sharma will be disappointed because he did get there. Good-length ball, way outside off. Mahipal Lomror looks to go over covers but gets a top edge which is skied behind short third man. Sharma back peddles and spills it as he can't keep his shape. Two taken.
17.4 overs (1 Run) This is banged into the deck and Samson pulls it to wide long on for a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A low, dipping full toss, outside off. Lomror gets it through covers for a single. 150 up for Rajasthan.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Nails the yorker this time does Holder. Samson digs it out and the batters scamper through for a quick single. Holder boots it onto the stumps but Lomror is well in. Good running.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It's too easy for this guy at the moment. The back of the hand slower one but its again going down leg. Samson just helps it over short fine leg and gets the boundary.
17.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower one, spilled down the leg side. Samson misses the flick and a wide is signalled.
Jason Holder (3-0-17-0) comes back into the attack to bowl out.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Short in length this time and Mahipal Lomror pulls it down towards deep square leg. The fielder in the deep fumbles a bit and that allows the batters to get back for the second.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on off stump. Sanju Samson punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Lomror pulls it down to long on for another one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! The wide yorker this time, Samson squeezes it towards backward point and picks up a run.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sanju Samson was going at a-run-a-ball, couple of overs ago and now he's caught fire. Length ball, pushed wide. Samson holds his shape and whacks it over extra cover and into the boundary.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A yorker in at leg stump. Lomror works it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back into the attack. His figures read 2-1-11-1 so far.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A slower bumper this time, way outside off. Samson doesn't play at it and it'll be 20 runs off the over.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a nothing delivery from Siddarth Kaul to be honest. Halfway down the track, Samson just hangs back and muscles it over the square leg fence for another biggie.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length this time and Samson pulls it in front of square this time. Picks up another couple of runs.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! How has that gone for six? Sanju Samson seemed to be undone by the slower ball but somehow he manages to lift it over the fence. Pitched up, on leg stump and just chipped back over the bowler's head for a maximum.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Kaul rolls his fingers over the ball this time and bowls it on a length. Samson just guides his pull shot behind square on the leg side and picks up a couple courtesy of a misfield in the deep.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY! That is a shot and a half from Sanju Samson as the skipper brings up another fifty! Kaul bowls a slower delivery, in the slot and on off. Samson just crunches it over extra cover for a boundary.
