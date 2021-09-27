Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Sharma gets on the toes and taps it through covers for a single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Williamson drives it towards deep cover for a run.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, around off. Williamson looks to drive but manages to chunk it off the inside edge back to the bowler.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, worked to deep square leg for one.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and punished! Short ball on middle, Abhishek Sharma pulls it towards backward square on the leg side for a boundary.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Sharma taps it to point.
Chris Morris (2-0-20-0) is back into the attack.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Sharma rocks back and cuts it towards deep cover for a single. 41 needed from 36 now.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Yet another slower ball, on off. Sharma defends it off the front foot towards point.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on leg, Williamson flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Sharma punches it through covers. He rotates the strike by picking up a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Williamson opens the face of the bat and guides it to deep point for one.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Slower and fuller, on middle. Kane Williamson clips it on the leg side.
13.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A bouncer from Sakariya on middle, goes well over Williamson's head. Wide signaled by the umpire for height.
Abhishek Sharma is the new man in.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! A soft dismissal! Mustafizur Rahman takes the pace off the ball and serves it on middle. Priyam Garg doesn't pick the change of pace and chips it straight back to the bowler. Mustafizur Rahman takes the simplest of catches and Hyderabad lose their third with that. 46 needed from 42 balls.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery again, on leg. Kane Williamson tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on middle. Williamson stays solid in his defense.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Slower ball, outside off, on a length. Kane Williamson drives it over extra cover for a boundary.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on off. Williamson blocks it back to the bowler.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Kane Williamson drives it but straight to covers.
Priyam Garg walks out to bat. Also, Mustafizur Rahman is back into the attack.
11.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! That is a fine, fine catch from Sanju Samson behind the stumps and Sakariya strikes in his first over. This one is down the leg side and Roy tries to be too cheeky as he looks to tickle it fine. Roy ends up getting it off the face off the bat and Samson dives down to his left to pouch that one. Could this be the turning point in this match?
11.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled again from Chetan Sakariya. This one is pushed wide and Roy can't reach it.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, played onto the leg side for a single by Kane Williamson.
11.3 overs (0 Run) That has some sting in it. Good-length ball, outside off and angling further away. Williamson looks to cut it away but gets beaten by the pace and bounce.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads and this is clipped away to deep square leg for another one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball, outside off. Williamson edges it down to third man for a run.
Chetan Sakariya comes into the attack.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's just adding insult to injury now from Jason Roy. Fuller one, on off stump. Roy reverse-paddles it and splits the fielders at backward point and short third man. The ball races into the fence. 21 runs off the over.
10.5 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! How costly could that prove to be? Floated up, around off and Roy is suckered into the drive. Roy slices his cover drive and the fielder spills the catch while diving to his left.
10.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Flighted ball, well outside off. Wided.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jason Roy gets this one in the gap. Tossed up, outside off and Roy fetches it. He slogs it between the long on and deep mid-wicket fielders and picks up another boundary.
10.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tewatia fires this one in, way outside off stump. Left alone and wide called.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY! Jason Roy is like a breath of fresh air for Hyderabad. Dragged down and pulled away to the square leg fence for another boundary.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Jason Roy shows his power! Tewatia drifts on the pads, Roy gets down on one knee and slog-sweeps it well over the square leg fence for a biggie. Hyderabad are motoring now.
10.1 overs (1 Run) On off and eased down to long on for a single.
