Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly full, on off. Samson bunts it to mid-wicket for a single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. Lomror turns it to mid-wicket for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Darted on the pads. Samson misses his flick and takes a leg bye off the pads as the ball rolls towards short fine leg.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Lomror pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Now follows it with a single as he pushes it to point.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Samson is charged up! A full ball, on off. Samson lifts it over long off for a biggie.
Strategic Time-Out! Hyderabad have crept back into the match in the last passage of play. They picked up a couple of wickets and stemmed the flow of runs a bit. Sanju Samson is still out there in the middle along with Mahipal Lomror, the pinch-hitter. They will now look to propel Rajasthan to a big score.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Very full, around off. Samson whips it to deep square leg for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off. Lomror gets on top of the bounce and pulls it to mid-wicket for a single.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! What a shot! This was full and on off. Lomror rocks back and smashes it down to long on for a biggie.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A low dipping full toss, on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Lomror pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Jason Holder (2-0-7-0) is back into the attack.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off. Samson drives it to deep cover for a brace.
12.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Spills it down the leg side. Samson misses his flick.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Googly now, but it was outside off. Samson pushes it to point.
12.4 overs (1 Run) This one spins back in on middle, cut away to point for a single.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! A full ball, on middle. Lomror whacks it over mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Very full on middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A flatter ball, outside off. Samson dabs it to short third man for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, wide outside off. Lomror comes down the track but fails to reach it.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Slower and fuller, outside off. Mahipal Lomror premeditates the length and shuffles across for the paddle scoop. He gets it off the toe-end of the bat to short fine leg.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Well-directed bumper from Kaul, on middle. Mahipal Lomror sways away from it.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, outside off. Lomror drives it straight to cover.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Samson tucks it to deep square leg for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on middle. Lomror taps it gently towards point for a single. He wants the single but is sent back by Samson. Eventually, they take the single as the fielder from point picks up the ball and scores a direct hit at the striker's end. A run out appeal has been sent upstairs but Mahipal Lomror was well inside the crease.
Siddarth Kaul (1-0-12-0) is back into the attack.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up on middle, Lomror wrists it down to long on for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Samson nudges it through mid-wicket for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Lomror tries to paddle sweep but gets it off the inside edge towards short third man for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) A googly outside off, Lomror hangs back and pushes it back to the bowler.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Drifting on middle and leg, Samson works it to long on for one.
Mahipal Lomror walks out.
10.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Magical move from Kane Williamson as he brings Rashid Khan back. He bowls a short ball, on middle and leg. Liam Livingstone goes deep in the crease and has a massive pull at it but mistimes. He splices it high up in the air towards deep mid-wicket where Abdul Samad charges ahead to take the catch. Rashid Khan gets his first wicket. Liam Livingstone hasn't been going so far and departs yet again for a low score.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.3 overs, Rajasthan Royals are 125/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Everything related to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live score. Do check for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.