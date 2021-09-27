Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs are flowing now for Rajasthan. A full toss just around waist-high, on leg. Jason Roy this time gets into the line of the ball and tickles it fine past the keeper for a boundary.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Slower ball now, on leg. Jason Roy does not get any bat on it. But he manages to deflect it off his boot towards fine leg for a boundary.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! Yet another back of a length, outside off. Roy sees the width and cuts it past point for a boundary.
4.2 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, Roy stays deep in the crease and slaps this one crisply towards backward point. Riyan Parag there does well to dive to his right and intercept the ball.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, outside off. Roy jabs this one past backward point for a couple of runs.
Chris Morris is back on.
3.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off, at 114.7 kph. Jason Roy cuts it hard towards covers for one. 13 runs from the over.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Short of a length, on middle. Jason Roy frees his arms and smacks it over extra cover for another boundary.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Ohh, this is poor from Samson! A slower off-cutter again, on off. Jason Roy looks to cut it away but misses. Sanju Samson looks to collect the ball on a bounce but it goes through his legs towards third man for a boundary.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A slower off-cutter on middle, Jason Roy picks it up and pulls it over short fine leg for a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length this time, on middle. Jason Roy dances down the track and lifts it towards mid off. Chris Morris carries it on a bounce and again has a shy at the stumps But this time scores a direct hit at the striker's end. Jason Roy made it back in time though.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, angling across on off. Roy steers it to point.
Mustafizur Rahman is into the attack.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end an expensive over, 12 off it. Length ball, on top of off. Saha taps it onto the off side.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wriddhiman Saha has timed that one so well. Good-length ball, outside off stump and Saha taps it through cover-point for a boundary.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Unecessary shy at the stumps from Chris Morris. A length ball, on off and Roy steps out and crunches it to mid off. Saha was out of his crease a bit but would never have been out if Morris did score the direct hit. They get an overthrow in the end.
2.3 overs (1 Run) A slower delivery, banged into the pitch and on middle. Saha pulls it behind square on the leg side for a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) This one is on a driving length and around off. Saha hits it to cover.
2.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That sounded so good off the bat. Length ball, gentle in pace. Wriddhiman Saha just hangs back and pulls it well over the fine leg fence for the biggie.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length again and on middle. Saha flicks it off the back foot on the leg side and picks up a single.
1.5 overs (3 Runs) Back of a length, outside off. Jason Roy thumps it off the back foot and gets it through covers. Jaiswal hunts it down and pulls back the ball before it hits the ropes. They get three runs.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on middle. Wriddhiman Saha hops back and tucks it round the corner for another one.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, around off. Roy pulls it down to deep backward square leg for a single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Roy comes out of the batting crease and Morris fires it in at his legs. Roy pushes it to mid on.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Jason Roy leans into his cover drive but can't get it through.
Chris Morris to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Here comes the first boundary of this innings. Pitched up, on off and Saha swings across the line. He doesn't time it well but well enough to clear mid-wicket and pick up a boundary. 8 off the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Fuller this time and on off. Wriddhiman Saha drives it straight towards cover.
0.4 over (1 Run) Unadkat brings out the cutter now. Roy waits for it and cuts it to the left of point for another quick single.
0.3 over (1 Run) Good-length ball, on off and angling across. Saha drives it on the up and gets off the mark with a single through covers.
0.3 over (1 Run) WIDE! Unadkat looks to go full and wide but this one is outside the tramline. Wided.
0.2 over (1 Run) Roy is off the mark and so are Hyderabad. Length again and around off. Roy taps it onto the deck on the off side and races through for a quick single. Good running.
0.1 over (0 Run) Unadkat starts off with a length ball, outside off. Roy steps out and dabs it down to backward point.
