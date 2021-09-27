Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI) - Evin Lewis (In place of David Miller), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris (In place of Tabraiz Shamsi), Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat (In place of Kartik Tyagi), Mustafizur Rahman.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Jason Roy (In place of David Warner), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Priyam Garg (In place of Manish Pandey), Abhishek Sharma (In place of Kedar Jadhav), Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul (In place of Khaleel Ahmed), Sandeep Sharma.
The skipper of Hyderabad, Kane Williamson says that they would have batted first as well. Says that their bowlers are doing well so far. Informs the changes. Adds that there are many changes and there are many youngsters coming back as well, they should stick to their strengths and play fearless cricket.
The skipper of Rajasthan, Sanju Samson says that they will bat first. Mentions that the team combination and the atmosphere suit them to bat first. Tells that they are learning from their last loss. Tells that they are facing fitness issues. Informs that Kartik Tyagi is out as he is injured and Morris and Lewis are back in the XI.
TOSS - Both captains are out in the middle. Rajasthan have won the toss and have elected to BAT first.
We can see from the field that Jason Roy has been handed over his cap and will be making his debut for Hyderabad. So it looks like David Warner might miss out on this game.
PITCH REPORT - Simon Doull is inspecting the deck. He says that this is the same surface that was used last night. Mentions that it has a nice cover of grass and the pitch looks hard. Informs that the pacers here have had success with slower balls but the batters can stand in the crease and hit the ball down the ground or can use the shorter boundary as well. Anjum Chopra adds that the pitch still looks good for batting.
Hello and a warm welcome to all for Match 40 of the Indian T20 League. This match sees a tussle between Hyderabad and Rajasthan. Hyderabad lost a close match to Punjab on Saturday and with that their chances of getting qualified for the playoffs also ended but they are not out yet (mathematically). Rajasthan also lost their last match as they went down delicately against Delhi. The team clearly cannot afford any such performances now as they seek a breakout from the mid-table muddle. Hyderabad though will now play fearless cricket and can very well spoil the party of the other teams and Rajasthan should beware of that. Will Hyderabad be successful in doing so? Or will Rajasthan get back to winning ways? We shall find out. Stay tuned for further updates.
