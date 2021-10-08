Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, eased down to long on for a single. 131 needed in 60 balls.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Short in length, outside off. Pandey mistimes his pull to the leg side for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball, on off. Garg looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls on the off side and they take a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A huge appeal for LBW but the umpire is not interested! A length ball, on middle and leg. Priyam Garg looks to flick but misses. James Neesham is on his knees for the LBW but not given. A leg bye taken. Replay shows it is missing the leg stump.
Who will face the hat-trick ball? Priyam Garg it is.
9.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Pollard takes another catch! A length ball, on middle. Abdul Samad looks to go over long on but does not middle it. Hits it straight in the hands of Kieron Pollard who holds on to it. James Neesham is on a Hat-Trick.
James Neesham (1-0-8-1) is back on.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, pushed to deep cover for one more. 100 up for Hyderabad.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off, slapped to deep cover for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle. Abdul Samad pushes it down to long on for one.
Who will bat now? Abdul Samad it is.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust and Piyush Chawla gets a wicket on his debut match for Mumbai! A full ball, on off. Mohammad Nabi comes down the track and looks to go downtown but does not reach to the pitch of the ball well. Hits it towards long on where Kieron Pollard runs to his left and takes a good catch. 139 needed in 69 balls.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle. Pandey pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, worked down to long on for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Hit back to the bowler.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Darted on the pads. Pandey works it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary of the Free Hit! Tossed up, outside off. Manish Pandey hits it over cover for a boundary.
7.4 overs (7 Runs) NO BALL AND SIX! That is a high full toss, on leg. Pandey clobbers it over the mid-wicket fence. Free Hit coming up.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Cut away to deep point for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on the pads. Pushed to long on for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on leg. Nabi works it to mid-wicket for one.
Mohammad Nabi is the new man in. Also, Krunal Pandya is into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Abhishek Sharma walks back after a good show! Length, on off. He looks to slog but gets the top edge. The ball goes to deep mid-wicket and Nathan Coulter-Nile takes it with ease.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length, outside off. Sharma cuts it over point. Bumrah runs across from third man and keeps it to a couple.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Pushed to deep cover for one.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked! Short of a length, outside off. Manish Pandey gets on top of the bounce and pulls it to the wide long on fence.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Carved over covers for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Length ball, on the pads. Pandey looks to flick but gets hit on the pads and they take a leg bye off the pads and to the leg side.
Strategic Time-Out! So, Mumbai are officially out of the playoffs and now they will focus more on winning this game rather than thinking further out. It is a good batting pitch so, Mumbai bowlers are getting the same treatment as the opposition got and they would look to get wickets at regular intervals to end the tournament on a high. Also, James Neesham is into the attack.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Quality stroke! Full ball, on the pads. Sharma flicks it to the fine leg fence. End of the Powerplay. Hyderabad are 70 for 1. They need more 166 in 14 overs.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Kolkata are in the playoffs! Short ball, on leg. Pulled to deep square leg for one. With that run, the score is 66 and Kolkata have made it to the playoffs.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Blocked out.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on leg. Sharma pulls it to deep square leg for one.
Manish Pandey walks out at number 3.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A good catch by Krunal Pandya! Short ball, on leg. Roy goes for the pull but gets the top edge. The ball goes towards deep backward square leg. Krunal Pandya runs across and takes the catch. End of a good innings from Jason Roy.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky by Roy! Length ball, on off. He shuffles across and paddles it to the fine leg fence.
Trent Boult is back into the attack.
