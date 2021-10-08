Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) On off, Yadav tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Pollard looks to flick but it takes the inside edge, hits the pads and it goes to point. A single taken.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Yadav flicks it to fine leg for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball on off, Yadav defends it to cover.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor fielding again! Shortish ball on the pads, Yadav pulls it to fine leg. Holder commits a misfield and it goes for a boundary.
9.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! End of an astonishing innings from Ishan Kishan! He has given Mumbai a real chance of qualifying here! Shortish ball outside off, Kishan looks to cut but gets an outside edge to Saha who pouches it easily. Boy did Hyderabad need this. Suryakumar Yadav walks out to bat.
Change. Umran Malik (2-0-28-0) is back on.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Kishan drives it to long off for a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Pollard flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Shortish ball on middle, Pollard pulls it to deep square leg. Kaul runs across from fine leg and slides but misfields. A boundary.
8.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Valuable runs for Mumbai! Shortish ball down the leg side, Pollard dances down the track and looks to flick. Saha dives but fails to collect and it has gone to the fine leg fence for five wides.
Who will walk in next? The big man, Kieron Pollard, walks out to bat.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Pandya goes! Hyderabad will hope that this will bring more. Good-length ball on middle, Hardik Pandya looks to smack it over long on but it goes off the toe end of the bat and it goes to long on where Jason Roy takes a simple catch.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Slower short ball around off, Hardik Pandya looks to pull but misses. Holder appeals but the umpire is not interested.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball outside off, Pandya drives it to cover for a dot. Just 8th one in the innings.
8.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower ball down the leg side, Pandya looks to heave it away but misses. Wided.
Jason Holder is back on. He went for 22 in his first over.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Pandya gets the outside edge past short third man for one.
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Now, Hardik Pandya gets in the act! Googly, on leg. He smacks it way over the mid-wicket fence.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Heaved to long on for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Hardik Pandya pushes it to long on for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on the pads. Heaved to deep square leg for one.
7.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! OH MY GOODNESS! That is out of here! He is seeing the ball like it is a football. Tossed up, on off. Kishan gets low and sweeps it way, way over the mid-wicket fence.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker and shorter, on leg. Pulled awkwardly to deep square leg for one.
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pumped by Kishan! He is on fire out there! No matter where you bowl, Kishan will go after it. Slower ball, on a length, outside off. He waits for it and smacks it straight down the ground for a maximum.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Hardik Pandya heaves it to long on for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Kishan pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slashed away! Length ball, outside off. Kishan slashes it hard over cover for a boundary.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball, outside off. Driven to covers.
Strategic Time-Out! What a start this has been for Mumbai! They have the license to go all out and they have, especially Ishan Kishan. He has raced to 63 off just 22 balls and is looking in ominous touch. They have plenty of attacking batsmen left to come and they would need a humongous score to have a chance of qualifying. Hyderabad have been taken to the cleaners and they need wickets to make a comeback in this game.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Kishan hits it to long on for one. That ends the Powerplay and Mumbai are 83 for 1!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on leg. Pandya works it to long on for one. Last ball of the Powerplay coming up.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on leg. Pulled to deep mid-wicket for one.
Hardik Pandya has been promoted up the order as he comes at number 3.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The Afghan duo has done it! The stand has been broken! Flatter ball, on off. Sharma looks to swipe it across the line but gets the top edge. The ball goes over backward square leg. The President, Mohammad Nabi, circles under the ball and takes a very, very good catch!
5.2 overs (1 Run) Short of the fielder! Tossed up, on off. Kishan drags it towards long on. The ball lands short of the fielder and they get one.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the pads. Flicked to deep mid-wicket for one.
