Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
Trent Boult will bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Kaul looks to defend but gets an outside edge to third man and does not take a single.
18.5 overs (0 Run) A full ball, way outside off. Kaul looks to drive but misses.
Siddarth Kaul is the next man in. Also Nathan Coulter-Nile gets some treatment done on his wrists who got hurt on the last ball.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Outstanding reflexes shown by Nathan Coulter-Nile! A full toss, outside off. Saha smashes it back to the bowler who stretches his left hand out and the ball hits his forearm and deflects it in the air. Nathan Coulter-Nile walks across and catches it. Hurts himself but he will take a wicket here.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A full ball, outside off. Pandey looks to slap but toe-ends it to short third man for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Saha under edges it as he looks to pull, back on the deck. A quick single taken.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Pandey hammers it to wide long on for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Pandey turns it to deep square leg for a single. 57 needed in 12 balls.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Saha jams it out to covers for a single.
17.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off, hit back to the bowler.
17.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Saha looks to push but misses.
Wriddhiman Saha is the next man in.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Rashid Khan has just gifted his wicket here! On a length and outside off, it was a slower ball. Khan checks his shot as he looks to push but gets deceived by the pace and chips it back to Bumrah who takes an easy catch.
Meanwhile, in the clash between Delhi and Bangalore in Dubai, Srikar Bharat has taken Bangalore home. Needing 6 from 1 ball and then 5 from 1 courtesy a wide from Avesh Khan, Bharat tonked a six to help Bangalore win the game and end the league stages with a win. Wow, considered a Test specialist, he has risen from the shadows and played one of the best knocks in this season of the Indian T20 League.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A widish yorker, outside off. Pandey squeezes it out on the off side for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, pulled away to long on for one more.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off, Khan heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Struck hard! A full ball, on middle, very full and Khan lifts it over mid off for a boundary.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets off the mark! A slower short ball, outside off. Khan ramps it over short third man for a boundary.
16.2 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball, outside off. Khan looks to cut but misses it.
Who will come out to bat now? Rashid Khan it is.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Hyderabad are 6 down now! A full ball, on middle. Holder clears his front leg and smashes it straight towards long on where Trent Boult reverse-cups it. 70 needed in 23 balls.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot! Shortish ball outside off, Pandey plays it through extra cover for a boundary.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Good-length ball outside off, Pandey punches it to deep cover for a couple of runs. 50 up for Pandey. He was dropped from the team but has returned as a captain of the side and has played really well.
15.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Very full outside off, Pandey looks to drive but misses. Wide given.
15.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Very full ball outside off, Pandey misses his drive. Wided.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Holder pushes it to long on for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Pandey lifts it to long on for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Very full outside off, Pandey pushes it to point.
Jason Holder is the new batter.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bumrah deceives Priyam Garg with a slower ball! Excellent bowling! Slower ball on off, Garg looks to smack it away but is early into the shot as it comes very slowly to him. It goes off the top edge towards long on. Hardik Pandya takes a simple catch.
Match Reports
- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 19.2 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing a target of 236, are 186/8. The live updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.