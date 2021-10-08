Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) Four!
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It just needed some flick on it as Umran Malik was serving with pace! A full ball, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav again goes for the reverse hit and manages to get some gloves to it past the diving keeper to the third man fence.
18.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav looks to drive but misses.
18.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length ball, way outside off. Suryakumar Yadav looks to reverse hit but the ball was way out of his reach.
Change. Umran Malik (3-0-35-1) to bowl now.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A slower short ball, outside off. Piyush Chawla waits and looks to slash at it but misses it.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A slower short ball, on middle, pulled away to deep square leg for one.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! WHAT A SHOT! A full ball, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav hangs back and powers it over long off for a maximum.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav continues to show his class! A full toss, on the pads. Suryakumar Yadav flicks it over square leg for a boundary.
Piyush Chawla walks out to bat.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The drop does not cost much to Hyderabad! A full ball, outside off. Nathan Coulter-Nile swings across the line but does not middle it. Hits it high in the air and towards deep mid-wicket where Mohammad Nabi takes an easy catch.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! The ball was swirling in the air for a while! A full toss outside off. Nathan Coulter-Nile smashes it high in the air and towards deep mid-wicket where Priyam Garg gets underneath but spills it out. Two taken.
Change. Jason Holder (2-0-34-1) is back on.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 14 coming of this over! A length ball, oustide off. Suryakumar Yadav smacks it over covers for a boundary.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A slower short ball, on off. Suryakumar Yadav swings and misses.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Out of the middle! A length ball, on middle. Suryakumar Yadav backs away and lofts it over mid off for another boundary.
16.3 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav looks to reverse sweep it but fails to get any bat on it.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight as you like! FIFTY for Suryakumar Yadav, he is back in form! A full ball, on middle. Suryakumar Yadav lifts it straight down the ground for a boundary.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) On a length, on leg. Suryakumar Yadav goes inside-out over covers. The sweeper cover runs across and cuts it off. Two taken.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Yadav looks to flick but gets the leading edge. The ball goes past covers for one.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Tossed up, down the leg side. Yadav sweeps it hard to the fine leg fence.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Pushed past covers for one.
Strategic Time-Out! This has been a brilliant comeback from Hyderabad. The wicket of Ishan Kishan has been the turning point for them as since then, other than Suryakumar Yadav no one has shown brilliance. Hyderabad would look to chip the remaining wickets quickly. Nathan Coulter-Nile has joined Suryakumar Yadav to the middle.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The Afghan duo is at it again! Flatter ball, wide outside off. Krunal Pandya goes for the slog but gets the top edge. The ball goes to cover and Mohammad Nabi takes it with ease.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on leg. Pushed to long on for one.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Lovely stroke! Tossed up, on leg. Yadav sweeps it over the square leg fence for a biggie. This is some brilliant batting by Yadav.
