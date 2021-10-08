Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Garg works it to the leg side for a single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball on off, Pandey defends it to cover for one.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot this is! Full on middle, Pandey drives it through mid on for a boundary.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Top shot! Shortish ball on middle, Pandey stands tall and then hammers it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Garg clips it to deep mid-wicket for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Pandey pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! 94 needed from 36 balls but with Pandey and Garg batting well, Hyderabad would feel that they have a chance. Mumbai's chances of going to the playoffs are zero now but they would still want to win this game. With Bumrah and Boult having one over up their sleeves and Nathan Coulter-Nile having 3, they would back themselves to defend this. Here comes Nathan Coulter-Nile.
13.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, played to long on for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Garg flicks it to long on for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball outside off, Garg looks to guide it to third man but misses.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball outside off, Pandey reaches for it and then drives it to deep cover for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Priyam flicks it to deep mid-wicket for one.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball on middle, Garg works it back to the bowler.
Change. Trent Boult (2-0-15-1) is back on.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball outside off, driven to long off for a single.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Shortish ball on off, Pandey tucks it to deep mid-wicket for another couple.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Pandey plays it to long on for a single.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball on middle, Pandey heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, punched to deep cover for a single.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away nicely! Flatter ball outside off, Garg cuts it through the point region for a boundary.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A full ball, outside off. Pandey fails to reach it and the keeper gobbles it up. 109 needed in 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Garg taps it to point for a single.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Short and on middle. Garg pulls it over backward square leg for a biggie.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beats the diving fielder! A full toss, outside off. Priyam Garg carves it through point and beats the diving cover fielder for a boundary.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly short, outside off, worked down to long on for one more.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! A full ball, on off. Manish Pandey smacks it wide of long on and the ball races away to the fence.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A googly, outside off. Pandey rocks back and nudges it to square leg for a single. 125 needed in 54 balls.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Garg comes down the track and smashes it to long off for a single.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Floated, full and outside off. Garg paddles it to the fine leg region for a brace.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Pandey works it through point for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Again serves it full and outside off. Garg skips down and drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed to covers.
