Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! How well has Yadav played that? Loopy full toss on middle, Yadav sweeps it to deep square leg for a boundary.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Pollard flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball down the leg side, Yadav looks to paddle but misses. The keeper fumbles and the batters cross as the ball goes to short fine leg.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball on middle, Pollard punches it down to long on for one.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Short ball on middle, Pollard makes room and looks to pull but it goes off the inside edge onto the pads.
Change. Rashid Khan (2-0-21-1) is back on.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball on off, Pollard uses his feet and then flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball on off, Yadav drives it to long off for a single.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! Good-length ball on off, Yadav goes on his knees and then paddles it to fine leg for a boundary.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball on off, Pollard pushes it to mid on for a single.
Kieron Pollard has reviewed this LBW decision. But he is already walking back. He will walk back in as the ball is going over the stumps!
10.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Pollard survives! Length ball on middle, Pollard looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal is made and the finger has gone up. Pollard takes the review after giving it a thought. The UltraEdge shows no bat while the Ball Tracker takes a lot of time to roll in. Pollard has already started to walk but he will have to return as the Ball Tracker shows that it is missing the stumps.
Siddarth Kaul is back on. He went for 18 in his first over.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball on middle, Yadav drives it to long on for a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 11.5 overs, Mumbai Indians are 146/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. Everything related to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians live score. Do check for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.