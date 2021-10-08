Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Pushed to short third man.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Power, power and a touch of class on this one! Length ball, around off. Sharma opens the face of the bat and runs it between short third man and backward point for a boundary.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, this is hammered! Length ball, on off. Sharma smacks it over mid off for a boundary.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Short ball, outside off. Sharma gets on top of the bounce and cuts it over point for a boundary.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on leg. Pulled wide of short fine leg for one.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length, around leg. Roy comes down the track but misses the pull.
Nathan Coulter-Nile is into the attack now.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) Lands safely! Full ball on off, Sharma looks to flick but mistimes it. It goes over mid on. The fielder chases after it but fails to reach there on time and the batters pick up two.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on off, Roy pushes it to mid off for a single.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! POWERED! Short ball on off, Roy pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
3.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Looked like there was some glove on it but the umpire has given it wides! Short ball down the leg side, Roy looks to pull but seems to have it. It goes just wide of the keeper for a boundary. The umpire signals five wides. The replays confirm that there was nothing on it.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Slower full toss on middle, Roy flicks it to mid-wicket.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, Sharma flicks it to fine leg for one.
3.1 overs (3 Runs) Beautiful from Roy! Good-length ball outside off, Roy stays back and drives it through cover for three runs.
2.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! Abhishek Sharma decides to have some fun! Loopy ball on middle, Sharma goes down on his knees and then slogs it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Roy works it down to long on for a single.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on the pads, Roy looks to sweep but gets hit on the pads.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one! Hyderabad are off to a good start! Tossed up on middle, Roy drags it past the diving square leg fielder for a boundary.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SLAPPED! Roy is looking in good touch! Flatter ball outside off, Roy slaps it through extra cover for a boundary.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Sharma works it down to long on for a single.
Piyush Chawla comes in the attack now.
1.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Excellent delivery from Bumrah! Good-length ball outside off, Roy looks to drive but fails to put bat on ball.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent use of the feet! Good-length ball on middle, Roy uses his feet and then lifts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
1.4 overs (0 Run) A quick short ball on middle, Roy ducks under it. The umpire signals it one bounce for the over.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Short ball around off, Roy stands tall and then pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball on middle, Sharma clips it wide of mid on for a single.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball on the pads, Roy flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
Who will start from the other end? Jasprit Bumrah it is.
0.6 over (2 Runs) Well played! Fullish ball on off, Sharma lifts it over mid off for a couple of runs. 5 runs from the first over.
Review time! Rohit Sharma has taken the review for LBW. No bat on that one. But the impact is umpire's call and the ball is going down the leg side.
0.5 over (0 Run) NOT OUT! Full on the pads, Sharma looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. Mumbai appeal but the umpire says no. Mumbai take the review. The UltraEdge shows no bat while the Ball Tracker shows umpire's call on impact and it would have missed the leg stump.
0.4 over (1 Run) On a length on middle, Roy clips it to square leg for a single.
0.3 over (2 Runs) In the air but safe! Roy would have had his heart in the mouth! Shortish ball on off, Roy dances down the track and looks to pull but it goes off the upper half of the bat. It goes wide of mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good-length ball on middle, Roy works it to mid on.
0.1 over (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Full and outside off, Roy looks to drive but misses. Good start from Boult.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing a target of 236, are 64/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. Everything related to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians live score. Do check for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.