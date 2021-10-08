Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot that is! Kishan walks down to a pacer and then smacks this short ball over Malik's head for a boundary! We are in for a treat if you love to see the ball sailing to all parts of the ground.
4.5 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, on the pads. Kishan flicks it to deep square leg for a couple.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clobbered! This is merciless batting! Short of a length, outside off. Kishan pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on leg. Sharma pulls it towards deep square leg for one.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Full ball, on the pads. Sharma flicks it past short fine leg for a boundary.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Sharma punches it to mid off.
Umran Malik is into the attack.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY for Ishan Kishan, take a bow young man. 50 in just 16 balls. He is doing the impossible here! A full toss, outside off. Ishan Kishan pulls it just over short mid-wicket for another boundary.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs galore! Short ball, way outside off. Ishan Kishan shuffles across and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
3.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A pacy short ball, on middle. Ishan Kishan ducks under it.
3.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ishan Kishan toying with the bowlers! Short and on the bodyline. Ishan Kishan hangs back and pulls it late over fine leg for a maximum. 50 up for Mumbai.
3.3 overs (2 Runs) On middle, slightly short, pulled away wide of deep square leg for a brace.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Short in length and on middle, pulled to short fine leg for a single.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR!Just short of the fielder! A short of a length, on middle. Rohit Sharma pulls it towards deep square leg who charges in to take a sharp catch but it falls short and the ball runs away to the fence.
Jason Holder is into the attack.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ishan Kishan moves to 34 in just 12 balls! Tossed up, full and on off. Ishan Kishan smacks it past the diving mid fielder on for another boundary. 15 coming off the over.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on middle, pushed down to long on for a single.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off, driven down to wide long off for a single.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Nabi angles a full ball, on the pads. Ishan Kishan gets on his knee and sweeps it wide of deep square leg for a boundary.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and on the pads, nudged to deep mid-wicket for one.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gently placed it here! A flatter ball, outside off. Rohit Sharma hangs back and punches it through covers for a boundary.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, this is flicked to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 18 coming of this over. Just what Mumbai need.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kishan is leading the unthinkable here! A length ball, outside off. Kishan opens the face of the bat and guides it through backward point for the fourth consecutive boundary.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries! Ishan Kishan has got the license to hit the blows here! A length ball, slanting outside off. Kishan slaps it hard and through covers for another boundary.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row! A length ball, outside off. Kishan hangs back and smashes it straight over the bowler's head for a boundary.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wide of Holder! A length ball, outside off. Kishan pulls it just wide of the mid on fielder and the ball races away to the fence.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Kaul serves a length ball, outside off. Kishan pushes it to covers.
Who will bowl from the other end? Siddarth Kaul it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) Way outside off, swept to square leg. 8 runs coming from the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) A flatter ball, outside off. Sharma looks to slap it but does it off the inner half and back on the pitch.
0.4 over (1 Run) Flatter and angling on middle. Ishan Kishan punches it through covers for a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) Angles a full ball, on middle, tucked on the leg side.
0.2 over (6 Runs) SIX! The intent is obvious from Mumbai here! Nabi comes 'round the wicket and bowls a full ball on middle. Ishan Kishan slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
0.1 over (1 Run) Mumbai and Rohit Sharma are underway! A flatter ball, outside off. Sharma slaps it to the left of point who does well to dive and stop it. A single.
We are done with the pre-match formalities and we are all set to begin! The Hyderabad players stride out to the middle, followed by Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Mohammad Nabi will start with the ball for Hyderabad.
Manish Pandey, the skipper of Hyderabad, says that it is his first game as a captain and it was a last-minute call as Kane Williamson got injured. Adds that they would have batted first as well to give Mumbai the least chances. Says that every game counts and he knows what Mumbai is up to but they are ready. Adds that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is injured and Mohammad Nabi comes in the side.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says that the numbers for them are pretty scary but they will give it their all. Adds that they want to express themselves and will try and do whatever they can with the bat. Says that their batting has let them down in UAE but it can happen with anyone. Informs that there are two changes. Krunal Pandya and Piyush Chawla get in the side. Saurabh Tiwary and Jayant Yadav miss out
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Manish Pandey (C) (IN PLACE OF BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi (IN PLACE OF KANE WILLIAMSON), Umran Malik, Siddarth Kaul.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya (IN PLACE OF JAYANT YADAV), James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla (IN PLACE OF SAURABH TIWARY), Trent Boult.
Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Mumbai. They have elected to BAT first. Manish Pandey is the captain for Hyderabad.
Pitch report - Pommie Mbangwa is down for the pitch report. He says that the pitch looks like a good one to bat on. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan joins him and says that there is a bit of grass on the wicket and it is quite hard. Adds that the ball will onto the bat nicely and there will be plenty of runs here.
Suryakumar Yadav is there for a chat. He says that nothing changes and they were doing the same things that they usually do. Tells that contribution for the team is very important and this year, he has not performed that well and he wants to get back to form. Says that he thinks that staying consistent is the key at this stage of his career. Says that they need to go all out.
This is also the first time that two games in the Indian T20 League will be played simultaneously! Abu Dhabi will see Hyderabad taking on Mumbai while Dubai will play host to the clash between Delhi and Bangalore. While the two teams in Dubai have qualified for the playoffs, Mumbai still have a slim chance. Hyderabad will be full of confidence after beating Bangalore and they would look to finish on a high.
Hyderabad have had a tough tournament, winning just three games so far and now they would want to end the season on a high. They won their last game against Bangalore and also reduced their chances of ending in the top 2. Now, Williamson's men would look to spoil the party for Mumbai as well. Hyderabad lost a close game the last time they met in India. But got over the line quite easily when they last met Mumbai in UAE back in the 2020 season. Will they make any team changes? Will David Warner return for what might be his final game in Hyderabad's colours? We will find out.
A miracle! Yes, that is what Mumbai need to qualify! They are up against the odds in match 55 of the Indian T20 League. Mumbai need to beat Hyderabad by 170 runs or more to go above Kolkata on net run rate and if they chase, they will be eliminated. That looks pretty impossible right but in a league like this, we have seen plenty of unbelievable things and we just cannot rule out a miracle here at Abu Dhabi. All odds are stacked against Mumbai and it is likely that Mumbai won't qualify but we can be assured that we are in for a fighting contest between Mumbai and Hyderabad.
... Game Day ...
