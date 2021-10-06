Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Darted on the pads. Tucked past mid-wicket for another couple
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Great batting. Darted on the pads. Clipped towards mid-wicket with soft hands. The fielder has to run from the fence and the batters get a couple.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glenn Maxwell seems to be in the mood to go after Rashid Khan! Flatter ball, on off. Maxwell gets low and sweeps it to the square leg fence.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Blocked out.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over the fielder! Tossed up, on off. This is a googly and Maxwell slogs it. The ball goes towards long on. The fielder leaps up but the ball goes just over him.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the pads. Flicked past square leg for one.
Strategic Time-Out! Hyderabad are on top in this game right now as they have sent the top three back into the hut. Devdutt Padikkal though has got his eye in and Glenn Maxwell has looked good since the time he has come out. A lot will depend on this stand and they need to play for a while. An interesting passage coming up.
8.6 overs (0 Run) That must have hurt Maxwell! Short of a length, outside off. He looks to pull but misses and gets hit on the stomach.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) Almost at 152 kmph with that one! Length ball, on off. Maxwell hacks it to deep mid-wicket for one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) A full toss, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal looks to drive but gets the outside edge to third man for one.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Full ball, on off. Nicely driven but straight to the man at cover.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Great effort in the deep! Full ball, on the pads. Devdutt Padikkal flicks it away. The man at fine leg runs to his left and dives to stop the ball. Two taken.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Pushed to covers. The pressure is rising on Devdutt Padikkal now.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single as this is pushed to long off. 9 from Rashid Khan's first over.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Maxwell heaves it across the line past mid-wicket for one.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Blocked out.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fielder! Tossed up, on off. Maxwell sweeps it across the line. The ball goes high in the air. The man from deep mid-wicket runs to his left but the ball goes over him for a maximum.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on leg. Flicked past square leg for one.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a googly, on off. Devdutt Padikkal taps it to short third man. He is not able to rotate the strike very easily now.
Rashid Khan is into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Punched to covers by Maxwell.
Glenn Maxwell is the new man in.
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Umran Malik gets the wicket and he has deserved it. He has bowled with real fire in the last two games and strikes early here. A short ball, around leg. Bharat goes for the pull but all he gets is some glove on it. Wriddhiman Saha does the rest behind the stumps. Big wicket as Bharat was in good touch, he also started well.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Punched to covers.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Bharat drives it but the man at short cover dives and stops the ball.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Punched past covers for one.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal misses the cut.
Umran Malik is into the attack.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short ball and put away! On middle, sits up to be hit. It is pulled over mid-wicket for a boundary. 10 from the last two balls and that spoils the over completely. Bangalore are 37 for 2. 105 needed in 84.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! Really well connected! A pressure releaser! A slower one, fuller and on off, Bharat lofts it up and over the long off fence for a maximum.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Seam up ball this time, Padikkal guides it to point and gets to the other end.
5.3 overs (0 Run) That is brilliant bowling! Slower one, just behind the driving length. Padikkal is early in the swing and misses. This is the kind of delivery that works on such surfaces.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Bharat pushes it to mid on. Takes a quick run.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A slower one on off, Bharat guides it to point.
