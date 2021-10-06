Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! That is a poor ball and it takes away all the pressure that was building on Roy! Shorter and outside off, it is cut past point and into the fence.
Strategic Time-Out! A good passage of play for Hyderabad, despite losing Abhishek Sharma early on, both Williamson and Roy have kept the scoreboard ticking. They would look to up the ante now as they have wickets in the bank. For Bangalore, wickets are key and they would look to break this partnership as soon as possible.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Just short! Roy living dangerously right now! This is shorter and outside off, it takes off after landing. Roy looks to cut but it goes off the top edge. Lands just short of backward point. A single taken.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Quick and a good run! On off, Williamson pushes it towards cover. A quick single. Kohli does get to the ball quickly but a direct hit was needed and he missed the stumps at the keeper's end.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Shortish and outside off, this is cut through point for two.
8.3 overs (1 Run) In the air... safe! Tossed up on off, this one once again grips and turns away. Roy looks to swing, it goes off the top edge towards long off. Lands well short. Only one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, it is slapped through covers for one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Some turn again! This lands on middle and holds its line. Williamson defends.
Shahbaz Ahmed (2-0-10-0) is back into the attack.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end a brilliant over from Chahal! On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Williamson blocks. Really good flight and dip on this one. Lovely over so far.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal but only from the bowler! Floats it up again, drags his length back as he sees Williamson come down the track. Williamson looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
7.3 overs (0 Run) A little bit of turn! It lands on off and spins away. Williamson defends.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played! Williamson gets the paddle sweep out, he drags it from outside off and gets fine on the leg side. Two taken. No 45 in place, that is a good shot.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up nicely and on off, defended.
Yuzvendra Chahal is into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Good comeback by the bowler after going for 6 from the first two balls. On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) A single now! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
6.4 overs (0 Run) That is beautifully bowled! Roy comes down the track, it is a dipping slower full toss outside off. Roy is done in by the dip and the lack of pace. He looks to put bat on ball but it goes off the underedge and on the bounce to the keeper.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Finds the correct length this time, on off, Roy guides it to point.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Short and on middle, the key here was, Roy picks the length early, he pulls it through mid-wicket and it races away. Hyderabad are off to a good start.
Harshal Patel is into the attack.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Nicely timed! Fuller and outside off, this is timed through covers for two.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, worked on the leg side for a single. At the end of the Powerplay, Hyderabad are 50/1.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Full and angling on the pads. Roy misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. Clearly going down.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Slight short and angling on leg. Roy clears his front foot and drags it down to mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, tucked to mid-wicket for one more.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On middle. Defended out.
5.1 overs (1 Run) A full ball, on off. Jason Roy gets low to sweep but gets an inside edge onto the pads. A single taken as it rolls to fine leg.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 9.3 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 73/1. The live updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.