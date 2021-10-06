Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We did feel, 141 was under par but Hyderabad turned back the clock, they were a team which were known to defend low totals and have done so again here. Early wickets is what they needed and they got three. Maxwell and Padikkal then put up a good stan which was taking the game away from Hyderabad. Maxwell once again batted beautifully but his run out changed the game again. Padikkal needed to be there till the end but he fell at the wrong time. Shahbaz Ahmed also struck a few crucial boundaries but he to fell at the wrong time. It all came down to AB de Villiers, they needed 2 biggies from the last three balls. It came down to 1 on the last 2 but it was Kumar who kept his cool and took his side over the line.
STOP THE PRESS! Hyderabad have finally managed to win a game! And what a victory it is! 141 is what they have defended against a world-class batting lineup of Bangalore! Take a bow, Hyderabad, it has been a tremendous effort from them. Also, Bangalore's hope of finishing in the top 2 is almost over. They will be disappointed with this loss but Hyderabad were the better side.
19.6 overs (1 Run) HYDERABAD WIN THE MATCH! This is brilliant bowling by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He missed that yorker on the fourth ball but he has delivered for his team! Full toss again, outside off. AB de Villiers hits it towards deep cover and they take one. Hyderabad win by 4 runs!
19.5 overs (0 Run) DOT BALL! 6 needed from the last ball! A full toss, outside off. AB de Villiers hits it to covers and does not take the single.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMACKED! That is smacked by AB de Villiers! Bhuvneshwar Kumar serves a length ball, right in the slot. AB de Villiers clears the front leg and smacks it over the bowler for a maximum! 6 from 2 now!
19.3 overs (0 Run) DOT BALL AGAIN! A low and wide full toss. AB de Villiers drills it straight to sweeper cover. But they do not take the single!
19.2 overs (1 Run) AB de Villiers is back on strike with that single! Full ball, wide outside off. George Garton carves it to deep point for one. 12 needed from 4 now.
19.1 overs (0 Run) DOT BALL! Play and a miss! Length ball, outside off. Garton gets low and looks to smack but misses. It is not called a wide! 13 from 5 now.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (0 Run) DOT BALL! So, George Garton will be on strike for the last over! AB de Villiers shuffles across to the off stump and Holder fires a wide yorker. AB de Villiers looks to slog sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. They look to take on but it is just not there. 13 from the last over now!
18.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Short ball, on leg. Garton miscues the pull past short mid-wicket for one. 13 from 7 now.
George Garton is the new man in.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Jason Holder gets a very important wicket and things are getting very close here! Short ball, on off. Ahmed goes for the pull but miscues. Kane Williamson takes an easy catch at short mid-wicket.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Not called a wide! Ahmed shuffles across so Holder pushes it wide outside off. Ahmed leaves thinking that it will be called a wide but it is not.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on off. Heaved wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Bhuvneshwar Kumar drops a sitter! Slower ball, outside off. Ahmed hits it straight to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at deep cover. He puts down an easy catch but then stops the ball from going to the fence. Two taken.
Jason Holder is back on.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single then. Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed hits it to deep point for one. 11 from that over and 18 needed from the last two.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Past the fielder! Full toss, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed carves it away. The man at point throws himself to his left but does not get to the ball. The ball runs to the fence.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Well bowled. Length ball, cramping AB de Villiers for room. He taps it towards mid-wicket for a quick single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Quick single! Short ball, on off. Shahbaz Ahmed goes for the pull but gets the inside edge back on the pads. The ball rolls away and the batters take off. Malik tries to kick the ball on the stumps at the striker's end but misses.
17.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Punched to covers.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tonked by Ahmed! He gets a shorter ball, outside off. He rocks back and pulls it nicely to the mid-wicket fence. That would put Malik under pressure.
Umran Malik (3-0-10-1) is back on.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is played to perfection by AB de Villiers! Tossed up, on off. He reverse-sweeps it over point for a boundary. 29 needed in the last 3 overs now.
Shahbaz Ahmed walks out.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Rashid Khan strikes and Devdutt Padikkal has to walk back to the hut! This is a crucial moment in the game here. Shorter ball, on leg. Pulled away nicely by Devdutt Padikkal. But the ball does not have the distance on it. It goes to deep mid-wicket. Abdul Samad runs to his left and takes the catch. 33 needed in 19 balls now.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on middle. AB de Villiers sweeps it to deep square leg for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Smacked down to long on for one.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Just two! Flatter ball, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal cuts it hard but the man at deep cover gets to his left and dives to keep it to two.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Had AB de Villiers missed that, he would have been a candidate for LBW. Full ball, on leg. He sweeps it to deep square leg for one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as this is pushed through covers. A decent over by Kaul.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Lands safe! Outside off, AB de Villiers looks to go over covers, ends up carving it a lot squarer then he would have liked. Falls in no man's land. Two.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Just the one again! Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is guided through point for one.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Chance! A direct hit would have had AB de Villiers! On the pads, Devdutt Padikkal looks to flick but closes the face of the bat early. It goes off the leading edge to point. They go for one. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A dot to begin! A slower one on the pads, Padikkal looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
Match Reports
