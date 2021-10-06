Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is jammed out to covers for one.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Clever shot! Outside off and shorter, this is carved over point and this one races away to the fence. Not sure if that is the right length, clever shot from Khan.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Very full and outside off, Khan looks to whip it but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
Mohammed Siraj is back on.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On off, this is pushed to covers.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy again! Holder won't care though! Another slower one outside off, Holder looks to guide it down to third man, this goes off the underedge and fine on the leg side. Fine leg is in the ring and another boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Slower one now on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A seam-up ball, a yorker on middle, it is jammed down to long on for one.
Rashid Khan walks out.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Gets his man this time! Once again the slower one, it is outside off and just behind a fuller length. Saha once again looks to loft it down the ground but is way too early in the shot. He hits it high up in the air towards long off where it is taken by AB de Villiers.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy! A fortunate one but Hyderabad won't mind! A slower one outside off, Saha looks to drive it but is way too early in the shot. It goes off the underedge past short fine leg for a boundary.
Harshal Patel is back into the attack.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A slower one, well outside off, Holder slashes but misses.
16.5 overs (1 Run) This time he does push it away from the bowler and takes one.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Confusion but safe! On off, Saha drops it to the left of the bowler. He takes a start. Holder takes off but is sent back. Christian gets to the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Well fielded! Outside off, this is guided towards point. The fielder dives to his left and makes a half stop. Just the one.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played and that is a welcome boundary! On the pads, this is worked fine, past the fielder at short fine leg by Holder. Races away.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided through point for one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Saha taps it to covers. Kohli has a shy at the striker's end and scores. A single stolen. The throw was unnecessary from Kohli there.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and on off. Saha nudges it softly towards mid-wicket and scampers across for a quick couple.
15.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to the leg side for one more.
15.3 overs (1 Run) A googly now, on middle. Saha tucks it to square leg for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg. Holder tickles it to the fine leg region for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! A fantastic show in the middle overs by Bangalore and Hyderabad have lost their way. They had a good start and a good platform but Bangalore have taken regular wickets to make sure that Hyderabad do not have set batters at the crease for long. From here, a score of 140-145 would be Hyderabad's aim. Can Jason Holder take them there?
Review time! Virat Kohli has taken the review for LBW. There is no bat on it and Ball Tracker shows three reds!
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! 3 wickets in seven balls and Hyderabad are in a spot of bother. A tossed up ball, full and around leg, it lands and spins away as well. Samad gets on his knee and looks to slog sweep but misses it completely. He gets hit on the pads. They appeal for LBW but it is not given. Kohli has a word with Chahal before going for the review and Chahal convinces his captain there. Up comes the Ball Tracker and it shows wickets hitting. A successful review from Kohli.
Match Reports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.4 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 136/6. The live updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.