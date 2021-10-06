Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Two! Brilliant! Angled into the pads, this is worked with soft hands, the weight is perfect on the shot towards mid-wicket. Easy two.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Gets away with one there! A full toss, it is worked through square leg. They take one. 50-run stand up. Brilliant partnership. The two came together when Bangalore were in troubel. They need to go on though. Job still not done.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is hit back towards the bowler who gets a hand to it. It goes towards mid on. No run.
Strategic Time-Out! Bangalore are in a very comfortable position thanks to a brilliant knock by Maxwell. But a couple of quick wickets will make it interesting yet again. Will that happen? Or will Bangalore get to the target with ease? Also, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back into the attack.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Again makes room but finds the mid off fielder. 56 needed in 42 balls.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, tucked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) In the air and Safe! On a length and on leg. Devdutt Padikkal makes room and looks to pull but gets a top edge over the bowler's head. A single taken.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, pulled away to deep square leg for one.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY RUNS! This is full and outside off, looks like another slower ball. Glenn Maxwell swings across the line and manages an inside edge past short fine leg for a boundary.
Change. Jason Holder (2-0-13-0) is back on.
12.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length ball, angling down the leg side. Maxwell misses his heave.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, slower and on the pads, this is flicked to square leg for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Short and on off. Glenn Maxwell looks to pull but does not connect to it.
11.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off, Padikkal guides it to third man for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed to sweeper cover for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Blocked out.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! A length ball, on off, pulled away to mid-wicket for a boundary by Maxwell.
11.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle, defended back to the bowler.
10.6 overs (1 Run) EDGY RUN! This is short and on middle. Glenn Maxwell gets low and looks to ride the bounce. He does not middle it but and the ball drops safe at square leg. One. 71 needed in 54 balls.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal taps it late and towards third man for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) This is slightly fuller and outside off. Devdutt Padikkal looks for a big drive but fails to get any bat on it. Brilliant bowling.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off. Maxwell jams it out to covers for a quick single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off. Devdutt Padikkal slaps it over covers for a sinle.
10.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal looks to push but gets beaten on the outside edge.
