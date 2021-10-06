Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Outstanding reflexes from Dan Christian there and Roy is standing there with disbelief. This was full and outside off. Jason Roy hangs back and smashes it straight towards the bowler. Dan Christian juggles a bit but holds on to it. Wriddhiman Saha is the next batter.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, way outside off, Roy reaches to it and slaps it straight to covers.
14.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off, worked through covers for a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle. Samad blocks it on the deck. The ball bounces over the bowler's head and towards mid off.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, pulled along the ground to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Abdul Samad walks out to bat.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! Dan Christian gets a wicket as well. A short of a length, on middle. Priyam Garg dances down the track and goes for the pull shot but does not middle it. Hits it straight towards deep mid-wicket where AB de Villiers settles under it and takes a simple catch.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Garg skips down and looks to push but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, pulled away to mid-wicket for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! A flatter ball, around off, it lands and spins away. Roy steps across and goes for the reverse sweep but seems to miss it. The ball lobs over and the keeper takes an easy catch. Roy is confident as he takes the review. UltraEdge shows no bat involved and that is a good review from Roy.
Review. Jason Roy has reviewed this caught behind decision. The UltraEdge rolls in. But it has a flat line as the ball goes past the gloves.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed through covers for a single.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just clears the long on fielder! A full ball, on off. Garg comes down the track and smashes it over long on for a biggie.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, down the leg side. Garg plays it to short fine leg for one.
12.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Tucked to mid-wicket.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) On a length, on off. Garg taps it towards third man for a couple. The keeper hits the stumps at the bowler's end but Roy is back in.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Roy pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on leg. Flicked away nicely by Roy but he hits it straight towards short fine leg.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Garg clips it to deep backward square leg for one.
Dan Christian is into the attack.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is very well done by Roy! A full ball, down the leg side. He shuffles across and clips it past short fine leg for a boundary.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on the pads. Garg clips it past square leg for one.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, around off. Garg drives it past covers for a couple.
Priyam Garg walks out to the middle.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Patel does it yet again! Kane Williamson tries to up the ante but falls instead! A slower ball, on a length, outside off. He backs away to the leg side and looks to drive but all he gets is the inside edge. The ball crashes the middle stump.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) A full toss, on leg. Kane Williamson whips it past mid-wicket for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Lands safely! Slower ball, on a length, on off. Roy is done by the lack of pace and ends up chipping it in the air. The ball lands well short of long off for one.
Harshal Patel is back on. Went for 8 runs in his first over.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Just 5 singles from the over now. Tossed up, on off. Pushed to covers.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Roy reverse-sweeps it towards short third man for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on leg. Kane Williamson whips it to deep mid-wicket for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on leg. Roy clips it past square leg for one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Worked to short fine leg. Roy takes off for a single and Williamson has no option but to cross over.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Roy pulls it to long on for one.
